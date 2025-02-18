A Ghanaian based abroad was moved to tears when her husband surprised her with an expensive gift on Valentine's Day

In a TikTok video, the woman was pleasantly surprised after her husband led her to where the brand-new car was parked

Some of her online friends who came across the video on social media thronged the comments section to congratulate her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man has demonstrated his love and affection for his wife on February 14, the most romantic day of the year.

Valentine's Day is a special occasion where couples show love to their partners by surprising them with gifts and loving gestures.

A Ghanaian man abroad surprises his wife with a new car on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @rita.amponsah75/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While joining many lovers across the globe to mark this special day, the Ghanaian man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, presented his wife with a brand-new car that looks like a Hyundai Tucson SUV.

The woman, identified on her TikTok handle as Rita Amponsah, could not control her excitement over her husband's thoughtful gesture.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Rita laid her head on the front bonnet of the red SUV, taking a deep breath over her man's romantic gesture.

After resting her head for a while on the front bonnet, she hopped into the car, beautifully decorated with red balloons to match the occasion, to have a feel of its interior and also take a test drive.

The Ghanaian woman who received a new car on Valentine's Day, Rita Amponsah poses after a church service. Photo credit: @rita.amponsah75/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This year's Valentine's Day celebrations

This year's Valentine's Day fell on Friday, February 14, 2025, and many across the world, including Ghanaians, used the occasion to renew and remind their partners of their unwavering love and commitment to the relationship.

The day began as a Christian feast observed each year to honour a martyr named Valentine.

In modern times, Val's Day is usually marked by the sharing of gifts such as cards, flowers, cakes, and chocolates.

While some couples plan romantic private dinners in celebration of the day, others also use it to renew their marriage vows to each other.

Below is the video of the Ghanaian woman receiving her Valentine's Day gift from her husband.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian woman

Some netizens who came across the video of the Ghanaian woman's car gift thronged the comments section to congratulate her.

Below are a few of the reactions to the trending video:

@Dorcas Pokoo said:

"This is beautiful congrats dear."

@Sagacious also said:

"Congrats girlfriend."

@KLAS .P. ATELIER commented:

"So lovely."

Ghanaian man gifts girlfriend Jeep Wrangler

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Ghanaian man surprised his girlfriend on Valentine's Day with a new Jeep Wrangler.

The young man arrived at the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa (UMaT) campus to present his lover with the new ride.

In the viral video, the young student was overwhelmed with emotions after her boyfriend gave her the keys to the new Jeep.

The expensive and romantic gesture caused a stir online, with many social media users sharing their opinions on the boyfriend.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh