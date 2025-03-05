A young Nigerian man has expressed surprise at Ghana's reliable electricity supply compared to his country

In a viral video, he demonstrated the stark difference in power supply between the two West African countries

The Nigerian man bemoaned his home country's long-standing power challenges and the need for a lasting solution

A young Nigerian man who recently moved to Ghana has expressed admiration for the reliable electricity supply in the country.

Taking to social media to share his experience, the man said the situation in Ghana was a far cry from what he saw in Nigeria.

A Nigerian man expresses surprise at experiencing stable electricity supply in Ghana. Photo credit: @realparrotmouth/IG.

Source: TikTok

The unidentified Nigerian man stated that he was impressed to see that every part of Ghana he visited had a steady supply of electricity.

To further emphasise his point, the man shared a video comparing the situation in the two neighbouring West African countries.

The video, sighted on Instagram, captured Ghana at night, with lights everywhere, while Nigeria was shrouded in darkness.

Despite seemingly having a steady power supply, the Nigerian man said some Ghanaians still complained about occasional power outages.

"Baba, see light everywhere; I'm not in the USA, I'm in Ghana, but see the light. Ghanaians still complain about power outages. Ghana is like Europe," he said.

A Nigerian man living in Ghana for several months says the country's power situation is impressive. Photo credit: @realparrotmouth/IG.

Source: Instagram

He further called out his homeland's political leadership for their failure to solve the power crisis in the country.

Nigeria, the largest economy in West Africa, has been battling a power crisis for many decades, with the political class failing to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Many citizens of the country have expressed their disappointment over Nigeria's power situation on social media.

Below is the video of the Nigerian man sharing his experience in Ghana.

Ghanaians react to Nigerian man's power experience

The Nigerian man's post has gone viral on Instagram, sparking laughter among a section of Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of these reactions below:

@mogmusic said:

"Parrot I think it is time we deport you. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@alfredkainga also said:

"That hand over the phone “ See Nigeria for night “ 😂😂😂."

@richdave07 commented:

"Straight from Peduase on the Aburi mountains. One of my favorite places."

@certifiedporsha also commented:

"This guy has overstayed already 🤣🤣🤣 eeii “y3n ara ya saa se ni” . Deport him already."

@omar_kwabena wrote:

"Abeg, someone just give this man a passport. He’s more than welcome to be a Ghanaian."

Nigerian man celebrates after relocating to Ghana

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate his successes after relocating to Ghana.

In a TikTok, the young man explained that he was a university graduate but left his home country to sell phone accessories in Ghana.

The man said he hailed from Cross River State but was forced to leave home because of the unemployment situation Nigeria is facing.

Many people who commented on the video of the Nigerian man relocating to Ghana shared their views on the comments he made.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh