A photo of Dutch social commentator, Kofi Gabs, aka Mr Happiness, is trending on social media, with many netizens reacting to it

The photo shows a stark contrast to his current life in the Netherlands, where he works as a janitor, from the one he had in Ghana

The resurfaced photo of the new Dutch citizen has left many inspired by Kofi Gabs' humble beginning in Ghana, his country of birth

An old photo of Ghanaian-turned-Dutch social commentator, Kofi Gabs, has resurfaced and left many tongues wagging on social media.

The photo, which has been widely shared on social media, shows that Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, had a tough life in Ghana before relocating abroad for greener pastures.

Kofi Gabs' old photo shows he struggled in Ghana before relocating abroad and becoming a Dutch citizen. Photo credit: @dsidnbxigz8/TikTok & @kofigabs/IG.

The throwback photo, as seen on TikTok, depicted Mr Happiness wearing seemingly worn-out clothes and with a different complexion.

Kofi Gabs, who claims to work as a janitor in the Netherlands, spent the major part of his life in Ghana before moving to Europe.

Comparing his old photo to his new look, it appears that Kofi Gabs struggled to make ends meet in Ghana, facing numerous challenges and setbacks before finally deciding to relocate abroad in search of better opportunities.

The resurfaced old photo also shows that his decision to leave Ghana for abroad was a move to turn his life around.

Mr Happiness' old life in Ghana and new one in the Netherlands have given credence to the statement that 'no condition is permanent'.

Kofi Gabs lives in the Netherlands with his kids and Romanian girlfriend. Photo credit: @kofigabs/IG.

Kofi Gabs' old photo sparks reactions online

Kofi Gabs' old photo has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

At the time of filing this report, the photo had over 40,000 likes and 672 comments on TikTok.

Below are some of the comments about the throwback photo.

@kofiboateng5019 said:

"Mr Sadness turned Mr Happiness, it takes Grace."

@GOLD also said:

"When I travel I notice I no be bad guy kraaaa ooo some chocolate color dey under my skin."

@Akua Ntiriwaa commented

"The difference is very clear no hair when he was in Gh but see his hair now this country is the reason my hair is not growing."

@kazzyblesz also commented:

"Sometimes bcuz of hardship people think we no fine, but one day Allah will located us."

@BABA_IDDI wrote:

"Brother, I must say that we're truly grateful to God for the transformative changes we've witnessed. This picture clearly shows that u have passed through a lot."

Kofi Gabs renounces Ghanaian citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kofi Gabs renounced his Ghanaian citizenship after becoming a Dutch national.

In a TikTok video, he expressed delight after the Government of Ghana granted his request to cast away his status as a citizen.

Mr Happiness presented his Ghanaian passport and other documents to the Ministry of Interior as part of the citizenry process.

Many of Kofi Gabs' social media followers wondered why he decided to cut ties with his country of birth to become fully Dutch.

