Ralph St. Williams has sparked reactions online after he complained over President John Mahama's decision to cut sod for the construction of the Hajj Village

In a video, the outspoken content creator expressed frustration over the' dependence on religion by Ghanaians

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by Ralph St. Williams

Outspoken Ghanaian social media commentator, Ralph St. Williams has reacted to the ongoing brouhaha that has engulfed the construction of the Hajj Village.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ralph Ralph St. Williams opined that Ghana's overdependence on religion was becoming a matter of concern.

"Mr President has gone to cut sod for the new Hajj hall or whatever. Religious activities have become too much in this country. I don't know if there is a nation on earth that has developed focusing mainly on religion. There are Ghanaian citizens getting scholarships to Israel to go and learn how to do agriculture, and we are here praying."

Ralph, who was overwhelmed with emotion at that point, appealed to President Mahama to live up to expectations and not to disappoint Ghanaians who reposed their trust in him.

"Dont decieive yourself Mr President, please with all due respect some of us we sacrifced our lives, the happiness of our family, my mother cried. Twenty five times in jail. Come on, Mr President, don't disappoint some of us.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ralph's concern on Hajj Village

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their concern over the ongoing construction of the Hajj Village.

soljasongs commented:

"Hajj village is basically a terminal So it is beneficial Bcus it will generate income and bring employments,sometimes it better we learn, and not quick to judge."

IsaacLordd stated:

"So, you people thought he was coming to do something extraordinary? Then I am sorry, he has been a complete failure from day one, and his second coming will not change anything. Many will be disappointed."

Paul indicated:

"What is the benefit of the cathedral and Hajj village to the development of Ghana?"

Ahenkan added:

"What were these people thinking Mahama is coming to do? I will always say this: Mahama wasn’t an option for Ghana."

Ernest Ampene added:

"Hmm Raph is now confirming he was fighting for NDC to come to power but not for Ghana as he said before, time will tell so they say."

President Mahama plans to airlift 5,000 pilgrims

The government has announced that it will fly 5,000 pilgrims from Ghana to Mecca for the Hajj in 2025.

The President made this disclosure during the sod-cutting ceremony for the new Hajj Village on Friday, February 28.

He stressed the government's dedication to making sure the pilgrimage becomes a success.

Jesus Ahoufe laments being neglected

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Leader of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, aka Jesus Ahuofe, had cried out of neglect ever since John Mahama became President.

Jesus Ahuofe told his church members he was one of the few men of God who prayed and actively supported the NDC during their time in opposition,

He bemoaned that the NDC, after coming into government, now surround themselves with sycophants.

