A Ghanaian lady has expressed her disgust over the recent power cuts, aka Dumsor, in the country

In a viral video, the young lady who was captured fanning herself lamented that for three days continuously, she had been experiencing power cuts

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their concerns about the power cuts in the country

A young Ghanaian lady has generated reactions online after she expressed frustration over the frequent power cuts, popularly known as Dumsor, in her vicinity.

A video which viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the lady in a displeased mood looking very displeased.

A young lady cries out after experiencing Dumsor for three days. Photo credit: @ghandibest/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady lamented that for three days she had been experiencing power cuts, a situation which had negatively affected her, especially when it came to preserving her food.

"When you speak of it, someone will say we are doing politics. People will begin to ask you when Mahama was made President. For three days, we have been sleeping in this heat. My stew and everything I did in the fridge has spoilt, yet people don't want to talk about this."

The lady lamented that she now roams from one friend's house to the other because she cannot endure the humid conditions that come with having to sleep in Dumsor.

"What makes me happy is that both members of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have been affected by the Dumsor. Ah, for three days now, I have become a vagabond moving from place to place, sleeping in people's homes because of Dumsor. Why, my stew in the fridge has spoilt, why," she said, looking sad.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Recent power outages in Ghana get tongues wagging on social media. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ghanaians react to Dumsor

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared their views regarding the frequent power outages in the country.

Sizzla commented:

"What even pain me is when the light was on during nana addo's time they said mahama solved dumsor before leaving. something you solved but yet still u can't manage it again."

A J Styles indicated:

"Their president even testified during the transitional period that 'NPP kept the light on”, but they’ll never understand that Nana Addo is the best."

Joe commented:

"U people are not serious. Wer u in Ghana before the election? I slept in darkness saaa but never complained so y are u attributing it to jm?"

Jade Addo indicated:

"They didn’t spoil the economy for Trump, so he is continuing the good work from the previous government.

Abena Osaah wrote:

"Even Mahama who said all the meat has finished it left with bones koraaaa nana Addo was able to sustain the light wai."

Mahama administration warns of dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Energy and MP for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor in January has opened up on power outage situation in the country.

In a video online, Jinapor, in an interview, explained that Dumsor was 'imminent' because there was currently insufficient fuel for energy generation.

He explained that the fuel supply available for power generation might only last for two days.

Source: YEN.com.gh