Ghanaian preacher, Nicolas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has reacted to his colleague pastor Jesus Ahoufe's recent public outcry over what he described as neglect by President Mahama.

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, aka Jesus Ahuofe, recently complained about happenings regarding President John Mahama's relationship with the clergy.

The controversial man of God complained that pastors who played no role in ensuring Mahama won the elections were now in leadership roles.

Jesus Ahuofe who leads the New Life Kingdom Chapel, expressed discontent over this and listed three other pastors who prayed for the president to win power yet have been neglected.

However, Prophet Kumchacha is unhappy with his remarks and has responded with a video. Kumchacha called Jesus Ahuofe out over the remark and accused him of being hypocritical.

He advised his colleague to make his requests known, just as he (Kumchacha) did on the United Television show recently.

