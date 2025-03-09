Renowned Ghanaian preacher and founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has publicly commended President John Dramani Mahama for appointing actor and politician John Dumelo and others to key positions.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a trending video on social media, Bishop Obinim expressed his admiration for Mahama’s leadership and described the appointments as a step in the right direction.

Bishop Obinim speaks on John Dumelo's appointment. Image source: John Dumelo, Bishop Obinim, John Mahama

Source: Instagram

The controversial clergyman noted that John Dumelo, who has been active in Ghanaian politics for some years, is well-suited for his new role.

He noted that the President has earned more of his respect for selecting the likes of James Gardiner, Abeiku Santana, Joselyn Dumas and other well-known names in the creative space to help steer the affairs of the state.

Bishop Obinim's remark comes after the President appointed John Dumelo, Abeiku Santana, James Gardiner, etc. into key positions such as Deputy Agric Minister, Deputy Ghana Tourism Authority, and Deputy Executive Secretary of National Film Authority, respectively.

While commending the President, Obinim expressed the hope that these personalities would use their expertise and knowledge to transform their respective sectors.

Additionally, he mentioned that the mentioned personalities would leave office richer than they came.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh