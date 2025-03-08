Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim has commented on President John Dramani Mahama's appointment of key media personalities and creatives into his government.

The renowned preacher was impressed with the President for selecting some individuals and praised the President during a sermon.

Bishop Obinim speaks on Abeiku Santana's appointment Image source: Daniel Obinim, Abeiku Santana, John Mahama

He was particularly enthused by the appointment of Ghanaian presenter Abeiku Santana of the Despite Group and Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner.

He hoped these personalities would use their expertise and knowledge to transform their respective sectors.

Additionally, he stated that these personalities will accumulate such great wealth that they will become even richer than they are now.

