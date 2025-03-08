Bishop Obinim Weighs In On Abeiku Santana's Appointment: "He'll Leave Office Very Rich"
Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim has commented on President John Dramani Mahama's appointment of key media personalities and creatives into his government.
The renowned preacher was impressed with the President for selecting some individuals and praised the President during a sermon.
He was particularly enthused by the appointment of Ghanaian presenter Abeiku Santana of the Despite Group and Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner.
He hoped these personalities would use their expertise and knowledge to transform their respective sectors.
Additionally, he stated that these personalities will accumulate such great wealth that they will become even richer than they are now.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh