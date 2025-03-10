Young Muslim Cleric Sends Warning to Adjetey Anang Over His Latest Movie Role

A Muslim Cleric, known as Zea Abdul, has taken issues with a movie role played by Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang

According to Zea Abdul, how Adjetey Anang portrayed Islam in the movie was unacceptable

Many who came across the video on social media, with many thronging the comment section to comment

A young Muslim cleric based in Canada has sent out a strong warning to Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, over a role he played in a new movie.

In a video excerpt of the new movie, the Ghanaian actor played the role of a degenerate Muslim, who did not take his religion seriously.

The scene captured Adjetey Anang being driven out of a mosque while prayers were going on.

Reacting to the Canada-based Ghanaian man, identified as Zea Abdul, said the message portrayed in the movie was offensive and unacceptable to the Islamic faith.

"I don't know what he's trying to portray. I don't know the message they are trying to send in the movie. We Muslims, we take offense, this is totally unacceptable in Islam. We are cautioning you, we are cautioning anybody, who wants to use Islam in the name of content creation, who wants to mock Islam in the name of content creation," he warned.

Zea Abdul said Islam is not something to be joked about, and for that matter, non-believers must stay clear of actions that portray the religion in bad lights.

He, therefore, urged actors and entertainers to create meaningful contents that promote peaceful co-existence in society.

"Adjetey Annan and the crew, I don't care whether you guys are acting movie or what, we Muslims take offense in these because what you are clearly out of the way," he added.

Below is the video of the Muslim cleric sending out a word of caution to Adjetey Anang.

Muslim Cleric's message sparks reactions

The Muslim cleric's message to Adjetey Anang sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video below:

@Sekondi Kofi Mensah said:

"It not funny anymore but bro please let advise our brother's to. who use Islam for content creation."

@Festi also said:

"Masa, this is not violence okay, find the full story and watch."

@Rabiatu Jibiril commented:

"Hmmm, we take some things funny, which is not good, may the almighty Allah forgive us all."

@IMAN BOSSMAN also commented:

"The first time I watched the movie, I was very angry, at the end of the movie u won’t even know the message they're trying to send out."

