Ghanaian Man Begs Mahama to Introduce National Uniform for Teachers

A video of a young man appealing to President Mahama to introduce a uniform for teachers has sparked reactions

In the video, the young man complained that teachers are spending their meagre salaries on buying clothes

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their view on this request to President Mahama

A young man has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to introduce a national uniform for teachers in Ghana.

In a heartfelt message, the young man, identified as Jimmy, said that providing uniforms will help teachers save some money from their meagre salaries.

A Ghanaian man begs President Mahama to introduce a national uniform for teachers. Photo credit: @duamonogh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to Jimmy, Ghanaian teachers spend a lot of money on clothes, so uniforms were needed to help them save money.

In a TikTok video, the young man, who is also a teacher, pleaded with President Mahama to create uniforms for them as part of his reset agenda for the country.

"I told the previous government, but they did not listen. President Mahama, this is my humble appeal, please introduce a national uniform for teachers, because we are incurring debts. If you want to dress nicely and decently to class, you would spend a lot," he said.

While speaking, Jimmy was joined by one of his colleague teachers, who asked for a clothing allowance instead of the national uniform.

"We, the teachers, are bleeding because we are spending so much on clothes. We would be happy if you could give 10 percent of our basic salary as clothing allowance," he said.

Below is the video of the young man sending out his appeal to President Mahama.

Reactions to teacher's request for national uniform

Many netizens who came across the video of the Ghanaian man thronged the comment section to share their views.

Jimmy is also a teacher under the Ghana Education Service. Photo credit: @duamonogh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Stephen Abban said:

"We can't have a specific uniform as teachers since our dressing models the learners to also impart their dressing positively. So I recommend a clothing allowance instead of a national uniform."

@OheneAboagye also said:

"Ur opinion, tho, but what the country needs now isn’t this issue, Bro try to bring up more pressing issues to push GES to the highest level lol."

@Avatar commented:

"Please don't force uniform on anyone. Ask for dressing allowance instead."

@Isaiah Quame Gyekye also commented:

"You people too are part of it.. that’s why most people don’t value the profession.. Uniform deɛ aden."

@Derrick wrote:

"Instead of pushing for clothing allowance, look at this. Na uniform 'no' will u buy them with ur own money. Man yiiii???"

Teacher buys student new uniform

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher bought a new uniform for his student.

He explained that his decision to support the student was because he wanted him to feel confident in class.

The boy looked excited as his teacher took off his old uniform to give him a new one.

Many of his followers who came across the video took to the comment section to share their views.

