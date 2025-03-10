Afenyo Markin, MP for aeffutu and Ghana's minority leader has stoked a frenzy online yet again

This comes after the politician known for his showmanship even in Parliament gave performed as part of a choir at a rcebt event

Videos of his performance have been making rounds online as Ghanaians share their thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian politician and MP for Effutu constituency Alexander Afenyo Markin was among several politicians and NPP bigs wigs who attended JB Danquah's memorial event in Kyebi.

Afenyo Markin Joins Choir Performance, Mesmerises Ghanaians With His Voice

Source: Facebook

The event attracted top dignitaries including the former president Akufo-Addo, and the Okyehene, Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The former president highlighted JB Danquah's contribution to Ghana's founding and called for an end to the name-calling throwing the doyen of Ghanaian politics name.

In an article share after the event, Afenyo Markin sang the president's song in honour of the late JB Danquah. He said,

"We are called Ghana today because of the research and advocacy of Dr Danquah. Prior to independence, Dr Danquah travelled near and far to conduct extensive research on a suitable name that would reflect the history, identity, and heritage of the people of the Gold Coast. He spent considerable time at the British Museum and other libraries, meticulously studying primary historical sources on the origins and traditions of the ethnic groups within the Gold Coast."

While the import of JB Danquah's memorial event has become a mainstay, some lighthearted moments with Afenyo Markin have significantly garnered traction on social media.

A key highlight is Afenyo Markin's choral segment. The minority leader joined a choir intended to serenade guests at the event and didn't disappoint, as per many netizen reviews.

Many shared their admiration for him after noticing his command over the songs and his peculiar voice which blended harmoniously with the choir.

Afenyo Markin observe Mother Tongue Day Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Parliament had marked this year's International Mother Tongue Day on February 21 presenting an opportunity for legislators to address the Speaker in their local dialects.

The house erupted with cheers as Afenyo Markin tabled a submission about the mass dismissal of workers after the National Democratic Congress assumed office after the 2024 Elections in Ewe.

Haruna Iddrisu also recounted a hilarious experience to his colleagues after an encounter with some health professionals who were unaware he could speak Twi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh