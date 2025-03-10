Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah criticised businessman Ibrahim Mahama for driving John Mahama, the president and his brother, during official duties last week.

Afrifa-Mensah described such an occurrence as unacceptable.

Mahama was seen driving the president during a visit to persons displaced by tidal wave flooding in the Volta Region.

Commenting on his show, For The Records, Afrifa-Mensah told Mahama to stay away from government business.

"If you are a wealthy individual, stay in your space and enjoy your wealth. We know that, by all means, you will benefit from the government and exert some control, but let it not be so blatant."

About the Mahamas visit to Ketu South

The Mahama brothers were in the Volta Region to assess the impact of the recent tidal wave flooding that displaced several residents.

Their visit included stops at Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi, where they distributed relief items and met with affected families.

While many saw Mahama’s gesture as a display of deep brotherly affection, others questioned whether it adhered to official protocols.

Beyond the viral moment, Ibrahim Mahama also made a significant contribution to support the victims.

The announcement of his donation was met with cheers from the community, who expressed gratitude for his generosity.

The president addressing the gathering, acknowledged the challenges caused by the flooding and promised a long-term solution.

He unveiled plans to allocate funds for the next phase of the Berekusu Sea Defence Project in the 2025 budget.

The president also raised concerns over the poor quality of a resettlement project for flood victims, noting that the construction was substandard and that the chosen site remained prone to flooding.

