Marking International Mother Language Day today, some Members of Parliament in Ghana spoke in their local dialects

Minority leader Afenyo-Markin and new Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu took the extra mile to try other languages

Videos of the renowned MPs having a go at other local dialects in Ghana stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian MP for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the MP for Tamale South were among several MPs who didn't fail to mark this year's International Mother Language Day.

Haruna Iddrisu and Afenyo-Markin mark mother Language Day in Parliament. Photo source: HonHarunaIddrisu, AlexanderAfenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

Countries worldwide celebrate the day of the mother tongue every year on February 21.

This year, Ghanaian parliamentarians joined the bandwagon as they addressed the Speaker of the House in several local dialects.

Ghana has over 80 languages, including many dialects. The Akan language alone has more than eight dialects.

The major languages include Akan, Ewe, Ga-Adangbe, Busa, Dagaare, Dagbani, Gonja, and Kasem.

In Parliament, MPs took turns to express themselves and showcase the identity of the constituencies they represent.

Afenyo-Markin, who represents the Effutu constituency and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu showed their command over other dialects.

The house erupted with cheers as the minority leader spoke Ewe as he talked about the mass dismissal of workers after the National Democratic Congress assumed office after the 2024 Elections.

Haruna Iddrisu also recounted a hilarious experience to his colleagues after an encounter with some health professionals who were unaware he could speak Twi.

Recently, the new Minister of Education credited his wife for his fluency in the Akan language despite his background as a Northerner.

Videos of the MPs rattling their local languages excited scores of netizens who took to social media to share their thoughts online.

Afenyo-Markin and Haruna Iddrisu stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afenyo-Markin and Haruna Iddrisu's statements in Parliament on World Mother Language Day.

josephamakye596 said:

"So our parliamentarians can talk in the chamber like this, thank you Hon OK Frimpong mp for Asante Akim North for paving the way for our leaders."

barima Essel wrote:

"See now NDC MPs happily talking now eiii😂😂😂."

Ahobrase remarked:

It means it is not only Ashanti’s who find it difficult to speak English see the way they are speaking their languages."

levels noted:

"The MP who spoke Bono language did so like Dormaa Hene with his demeanor and expressions."

Kobby's Collection added:

"See as it comes to our local dialect de3, NDC fo) anoden😂😂😂."

Sam George corrects Afenyo-Markin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George had called on Alexander Afenyo-Markin to pronounce his middle name correctly.

In pronouncing his name, Alexander Afenyo-Markin called him ‘Sam Nettey George’ instead of Sam Nartey George.

In responding to the Minority Leader, Samuel Nartey George shared a post on X, stating the correct spelling and pronunciation of his name.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh