TikTok Star Asantewaa Fumes, Blasts Netizen Who Disrespected Her Husband
- Ghanaian TikToker lost her cool and blasted a netizen after she disrespected her husband on social media
- The netizen tasted the wrath of the popular social media influencer after the former called her husband sterile
- Netizens who saw the video of Asantewaa harshly addressing her husband's critic in the comment section expressed divided opinion
Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa could not hold back in her anger when a netizen called her husband out in a video.
The person who commented under one of Asantewaa's posts made unsavoury remarks about her husband, unprovoked.
She claimed Asantewaa's husband was sterile, prompting a furious response from the TikToker. Asantewaa, who barely recorded videos to reply to negative comments on her platform, tackled the lady in a video.
She advised her to mind her business and also care about the feelings of others while urging her to stop intruding in peoples' affairs and disrespecting others.
Asantewaa claimed she would not have been worried if her husband's critic made derogatory remarks about her.
She claimed her husband holds a special place in her heart and would not tolerate any respect from especially a stranger against him.
Watch the video below:
Netizens advice Asantewaa
Netizens who saw Asantewaa's warning video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some advised her to ignore her husband's critic, others asked her to sue them.
@ April kuukz wrote:
"When you check the comment section of the video Obaa Cee posted of her erh is sad."
2d agoReply
54
Adwoa Kromo
Hmmmmm
2d agoReply
1
🧃
Which one
2d agoReply
1
Hide
adwoasikafidel
She talk toooo much eiii mama show off wai 😂we know only you had made it in Ghana we beg make us rest
2d agoReply
17
View 5 replies
big G🤎backup
they will always troll Asantewaa cos she shows everything of her
2d agoReply
97
View 3 replies
@Myn 💕🌙
Masa data is not cheap o ma 😹😹😹💔
3d agoReply
190
View 10 replies
Evangeline Abena Ofo
This girl ankasa, she always does things to make people insult the innocent man. If you live in a glass house don't throw stones, Asantewaa people know you ooooo. You diɛɛ lemme pass
2d agoReply
3
Maa Bena💕😍•_
What did she do this time madam? People know her so what?😏😏
23h agoReply
0
A
Fa wu gyimi k)
3h agoReply
0
Hide
Jany Lina
Where are they buying the cheap data lol 😂 I need help
2d agoReply
24
View 3 replies
sweetada32
But this lady is suffering oooo
3d agoReply
56
View 3 replies
king
Go get a job and stop disturbing our ears
1d agoReply
1
View 3 replies
beefking
ghana fo) na asoso saa girl wei so ama no gyemi mtcheeew who is asantewaa you dey cheat on your man wey dem catch you aa u dey insult
1d agoReply
3
View 2 replies
smallie698AJ
She has the time to explain
3d agoReply
126
View 8 replies
Nana Adwoa
So been a celebrity is also a problem ooooo
3d agoReply
42
View 2 replies
MISS SHE
Who is the Sterale(sterile) person no😩….poking noses into people’s lives could damage them emotionally. Let’s all let each other be!🥺
2d agoReply
4
View 2 replies
M🌸
U have everything so why is what they are saying disturbing u?if u mind what people say pack ur tins offline
2d agoReply
4
sallyadarkwa
well done my dear ahhhhhhh 🤔🤔🤔👏👏👏👏
3d agoReply
4
user3658798066060
You get time to explain paa oooo
2d agoReply
4
Theresa Gati
Can’t she sue them ah
3d agoReply
3
GINA
sue them each and everyone who speaks ill about your affair.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh