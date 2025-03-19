Ghanaian TikToker lost her cool and blasted a netizen after she disrespected her husband on social media

The netizen tasted the wrath of the popular social media influencer after the former called her husband sterile

Netizens who saw the video of Asantewaa harshly addressing her husband's critic in the comment section expressed divided opinion

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa could not hold back in her anger when a netizen called her husband out in a video.

The person who commented under one of Asantewaa's posts made unsavoury remarks about her husband, unprovoked.

TikToker Asantewaa calls out a netizens who disrespected her husband. Image source: Asantewaa

She claimed Asantewaa's husband was sterile, prompting a furious response from the TikToker. Asantewaa, who barely recorded videos to reply to negative comments on her platform, tackled the lady in a video.

She advised her to mind her business and also care about the feelings of others while urging her to stop intruding in peoples' affairs and disrespecting others.

Asantewaa claimed she would not have been worried if her husband's critic made derogatory remarks about her.

She claimed her husband holds a special place in her heart and would not tolerate any respect from especially a stranger against him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens advice Asantewaa

Netizens who saw Asantewaa's warning video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some advised her to ignore her husband's critic, others asked her to sue them.

@ April kuukz wrote:

"When you check the comment section of the video Obaa Cee posted of her erh is sad."

2d agoReply

Adwoa Kromo

Hmmmmm

2d agoReply

🧃

Which one

2d agoReply

adwoasikafidel

She talk toooo much eiii mama show off wai 😂we know only you had made it in Ghana we beg make us rest

2d agoReply

big G🤎backup

they will always troll Asantewaa cos she shows everything of her

2d agoReply

@Myn 💕🌙

Masa data is not cheap o ma 😹😹😹💔

3d agoReply

Evangeline Abena Ofo

This girl ankasa, she always does things to make people insult the innocent man. If you live in a glass house don't throw stones, Asantewaa people know you ooooo. You diɛɛ lemme pass

2d agoReply

Maa Bena💕😍•_

What did she do this time madam? People know her so what?😏😏

23h agoReply

A

Fa wu gyimi k)

3h agoReply

Jany Lina

Where are they buying the cheap data lol 😂 I need help

2d agoReply

sweetada32

But this lady is suffering oooo

3d agoReply

king

Go get a job and stop disturbing our ears

1d agoReply

beefking

ghana fo) na asoso saa girl wei so ama no gyemi mtcheeew who is asantewaa you dey cheat on your man wey dem catch you aa u dey insult

1d agoReply

smallie698AJ

She has the time to explain

3d agoReply

Nana Adwoa

So been a celebrity is also a problem ooooo

3d agoReply

MISS SHE

Who is the Sterale(sterile) person no😩….poking noses into people’s lives could damage them emotionally. Let’s all let each other be!🥺

2d agoReply

M🌸

U have everything so why is what they are saying disturbing u?if u mind what people say pack ur tins offline

2d agoReply

sallyadarkwa

well done my dear ahhhhhhh 🤔🤔🤔👏👏👏👏

3d agoReply

user3658798066060

You get time to explain paa oooo

2d agoReply

Theresa Gati

Can’t she sue them ah

3d agoReply

GINA

sue them each and everyone who speaks ill about your affair.

Source: YEN.com.gh