Adwoa Tasha Gets Emotional As She Speaks About Relationship With Paradise: "He Made Me Cry A Lot"
- Ghanaian influencer, Adwoa Tasha has opened up about her relationship with Big Paradise, a well-known content creator
- Adwoa Tee noted that their relationship hit a snag, leaving her with regrets about dating someone younger
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions on social media as some were surprised and others disappointed
Ghanaian influencer, Adwoa Tasha, popularly known as Adwoa Tee has parted ways with his boyfriend Big Paradise.
The young lady broke the news on the first episode of Bants and Rants Season 2, clarifying that she and Paradise were no longer together.
Adwoa Tasha and Paradise were once one of the most talked-about couples, flaunting their bond on social media.
Their relationship, which seemed full of love and excitement, often played out on social media, where they shared romantic moments, playful banter, and glimpses into their journey together.
However, despite their seemingly perfect bond, Adwoa Tasha said their relationship had its fair share of struggles, which ultimately became too difficult to ignore, leading to a breakup.
Speaking on their relationship in a yet-to-be-aired interview, she advised single ladies to be careful when dating someone younger than them since it can lead to regrets.
"If you're a girl and you're older, I don't know how things are but I don't think you should date someone younger than you because you'll cry everything," she said.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
