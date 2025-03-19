A video of a young Ghanaian man shedding tears over what appeared to be a painful breakup has stirred emotions on social media

In the heartbreaking video, the young man, identified as Kwame Chrisman, said his girlfriend left him as she was tired of their relationship

Many netizens who came across the video on social media consoled the young man and urged him to move on

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to share his broken heart story, recounting how his girlfriend jilted him.

In a TikTok video, the young man, identified as Kwame Chrisman, said his girlfriend painfully ditched him despite the investment he made in his life.

A Ghanaian man shares a heartbreaking breakup story as his nurse girlfriend jilt him. Photo credit: @kwame_chrisman/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kwame suggested that he was struggling to come to terms with his now ex-girlfriend's decision to quit the relationship.

He further indicated that he initially thought she was joking when she asked for the breakup because he believed they had something special.

The TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the young man looking emotionally drained and fatigued as he shared his heartbreak story.

'My family members, I have been ditched despite all the social media post. It's really difficult. It was true, she had broken up with me. It's not easy, I'm heartbroken. I was warned, but I have now learnt my lessons," she said.

The young Ghanaian man reminisces about some memorable moments he shared with his girlfriend. Photo credit: @kwame_chrisman/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kwame Chrisman stitched an old video of himself and his ex-girlfriend, reminiscing on their memorable days together..

The lady, whose name has yet to be identified, appeared to be a nurse or a trainee nurse as she was sighted wearing the long green nursing uniform.

The duo looked adorable and compatible together, leaving many to wonder what may have caused their split.

Below is the video of the Ghanaian man sharing his breakup story on social media.

Netizens share their broken heart story

Some netizens thronged the comment section of Kwame Chrisman's TikTok video to share also their breakup stories.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@nharnahqwame4 said:

"I remember when my Ex sent me a breakup text while on my way to pick up my Sister from school. I came home with the wrong kid."

@Sir Evans also said:

"Hmmmmmmm is not easy ooooooo I walk from kejetia to mamponteng hmmmmmmm."

@Youngtarget commented:

"Masa u people should stop posting ur relationship matters here, did we sent you fio kɔ koraa."

@Sweet daddy also commented:

"Nurse fo)..your heart is strong my brother ..Next time you see them run for your life."

Single Ghanaian lady searches for love

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a single Ghanaian lady shared her frustration over her failure to land a suitable suitor.

Nana Akua stated she had been single without a husband or a child for so long, and needed a serious man to marry.

In a viral TikTok video, the young lady said no man had approached her throughout the year

Many Ghanaians who saw her video on social media thronged the comment section to console and sympathise with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh