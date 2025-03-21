Anas vs Ken Agyapong's: Team Member Says Ken Won't Pay Anything To Anas, Explains In Video
A member from Kennedy Agyapong's camp has come forward to explain why the former MP won't pay any amount in the US$18,000,000 awarded to investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
In a video, Wofa Jerry, claimed Anas and his team breached certain court proceedings which is likely to go against them.
He explained that Anas' team recorded the court proceedings against the directives of the court. Wofa Jerry stated that Ken's team would press charges against Anas on this matter and pursue all legal avenues to hold him accountable for violating the court’s directives.
His comment comes after a New Jersey court ruling on a defamation case filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong.
Anas in his writ of summons explained that the former Assin Central MP had made some false remarks about him, including a claim that he killed some Chinese nationals.
The renowned undercover journalist stated that the statements were untrue and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.
He therefore asked the court to award him a US$30,000,000 Compensation, among other claims. At the end of the trial, Anas was awarded US$18,000,000.
Reacting to the court verdict, Wofa Jerry categorically stated that Ken Agyapong and his team would not pay even US$50 of the amount.
He stated that Anas would end up paying more after they draw the court's attention to the recorded proceedings.
Afia Pokua explains why Anas recorded court proceedings
During her interaction with Wofa Jerry, Afia Pokua explained why Anas and his team recorded the court proceedings.
In her video, she stated that during a conversation with Anas' lawyers, they informed her that they had permission to record the proceedings before going ahead to do so.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
