Pictures unveiling the face of Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas have taken over social media

This comes after the renowned investigative journalist won an $18 million defamation lawsuit against Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong

The pictures have left many Ghanaians in awe as they share their reactions to Anas' looks

The face of renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been unveiled after he won the defamation case against Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong.

Anas' face unveiled after winning $18M defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Anas' face unveiling

After several years of hiding his face under a beaded mask, Anas Aremeyaw Anas's face has been unveiled after appearing in court in the US after suing Kennedy Agyapong for defamation.

A U.S. court ordered former Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay $18 million in damages to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas after ruling in favour of Anas in a defamation lawsuit.

The case which was analysed by the jury after considering the evidence presented, stemmed from allegations made by Agyapong during a 2021 interview.

Photos of Kennedy Agyapong and Anas in court

Source: YEN.com.gh