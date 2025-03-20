Popular Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reportedly won a defamation lawsuit against former Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong

Following the outcome of the legal battle, court documents containing the plaintiff's statement of claim and his demands have surfaced

Anas demanded US$30,000,000 an equivalent of GH¢464,918,706 as damages, among other things

The long-running legal battle between investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has reached a major turning point following a recent ruling by a court in Essex County, New Jersey.

The court in its ruling awarded $18,000,000 in damages against Kennedy Agyapong, who was the first defendant in the case.

Following the ruling, the full court document has surfaced on line, detailing what Anas wanted.

Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation

The lawsuit between Anas Aremeyaw and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong dates back to 2022, according to the document sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Anas sued the former Assin Central MP on five counts of defamation. He claimed the former MP had impugned his reputation by accusing him of killing some Chinese nationals, among other claims broadcasted on some traditional media and social media platforms, which were all false.

What Anas demanded Vs what he got

Anas told the court that he felt traumatised by the actions of Mr Agyapong and the second defendant and as a result, demanded a total of US$30,000,000 an equivalent of GH¢464,918,706. Giving a breakdown of this figure, Anas indicated that he wanted:

An award of presumed damages in the amount of five million US dollars

An award of special damages in the amount of ten million US dollars

An award of actual damages in the amount of five million US dollars

An award of punitive damages in the amount of ten million US dollars

Additionally, he wanted an order restraining Kennedy Agyapong from making the defamatory remarks complained of and the second defendant (the media platform that granted Mr Agyapong’s interview) to delete the posts containing the defamatory remarks.

At the end of the lawsuit, he was granted US$18,000,000, with the breakdown as follows:

$5 million in presumed damages: Acknowledging the significant impact on Anas’s professional reputation.

$5 million in actual damages: Providing compensation for direct losses caused by Agyapong’s statements.

$8 million in punitive damages: Representing nearly half of the total award, underscoring the court’s stance on the severe nature of the defamatory remarks.

Reports by parties close to Mr Agyapong indicate that the case has not ended as Mr Agyapong and his lawyers as getting ready for an appeal.

Anas wears prosthetics to US Court

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that pictures unveiling the face of Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas have taken over social media.

This comes after the renowned investigative journalist won an $18 million defamation lawsuit against Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong.

However, according to reports, Anas wore prosthetics to court and the picture circulating online was not his true identity.

