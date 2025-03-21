Bishop Obinim has reacted to the reported $18 million ruling against Kennedy Agyapong in a US court

The popular pastor said he could have sued the politician in court and earned at least $10 million in damages during their feud

Bishop Obinim also questioned why the authorities at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital failed to sue Kennedy Agyapong over his past allegations

International God's Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim has reacted to the news that Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, reportedly lost a defamation lawsuit to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a US court.

Bishop Obinim reacts to Anas and Kennedy Agyapong's defamation case and recounts his past feud with the former MP. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Speaking in front of a large congregation during a recent church service, the popular pastor recounted his past feud with the renowned politician and businessman.

Bishop Daniel Obinim noted that during his tense public feud with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the latter made a severe allegation about him engaging in a criminal act with health professionals at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which he could have sued him in court and earned at least $10 million in damages.

He said the former Assin Central constituency MP's allegation also significantly damaged the reputation of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital since he failed to provide any substantial evidence to support his claims.

Bishop Obinim also questioned why the authorities at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital failed to take legal action against Kennedy Agyapong despite the severity of the allegations.

He noted that he and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital officials could take legal action against Kennedy Agyapong since the allegations could have deterred pregnant women from visiting the facility for medical assistance.

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Kennedy Agyapong with his lawyers in court. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The International God's Way Church founder also questioned why many Ghanaians continued to like the politician despite him making allegations which negatively impacted him and the hospital.

Bishop Daniel Obinim also shared that his colleague and friend Prophet Nigel Gaisie called him on several occasions and informed him that he would never end his feud with Kennedy Agyapong as his allegations about him caused numerous influential personalities to depart the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

The popular pastor stated that he could have pursued a lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong, as he was wealthier than Anas Aremeyaw Anas and possessed visas to travel around the world.

Bishop Obinim also shared that he regretted not pursuing a defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong after hearing the outcome of Anas' case against him.

Watch the video below:

Obinim's remarks on Kennedy's case stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ericowusu2297 commented:

"Obinim is wise. He is making a lot of sense."

jokos1384 said:

"The Elephant is down, so everyone is hitting it."

claudiayang7812 commented:

"You won't let a sleeping dog lie? A word to the wise."

Fabawoso-n6v said:

"Obinim is talking with pain."

ZakariSherif commented:

"You can't just sue Ken anyhow. I think you should know how and why Anas sued him so stop saying plenty things you know nothing about."

Anas' lawyer says Kennedy's team contacted them

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Anas' lawyers, Selasi Evans Adika shared that Kennedy Agyapong's legal team had contacted them after the reported $18 million court judgment.

The lawyer said Kennedy's legal team contacted them to see if they could hold discussions on some things concerning the case.

Selasi Evans Adika also shared that Anas could have been angry due to the negative impact Kennedy Agyapong's allegations had on his reputation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh