Twene Jonas, in a video, blasted retired boxer Bukom Banku for involving himself in his new feud with Kevin Taylor

The US-based Ghanaian social commentator questioned why the retired Ghanaian boxer failed to advise the journalist

He also dismissed Bukom Banku's claims that he would face repercussions for his remarks upon returning to Ghana

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has blasted retired boxer Bukom Banku for involving himself in his feud with Kevin Taylor.

Twene Jonas blasts Bukom Banku over his remarks about his feud with Kevin Taylor. Photo source: @twenejonas and @bukombanku

In a TikTok video, the controversial social media personality called out Bukom Banku for warning him against insulting Kevin Taylor and President John Dramani Mahama.

Twene Jonas questioned why the retired Ghanaian boxer failed to advise the US-based journalist before thronging to social media to speak against him.

The controversial social commentator dismissed Bukom Banku's claims that he would face repercussions for his remarks upon his return to Ghana, stating that nothing would happen to him and that he was not afraid of anyone in the country.

Twene Jonas noted that Bukom Banku should have rather cautioned Kevin Taylor against entering a feud with him due to his reputation for speaking against politicians and other prominent figures in Ghana.

The US-based Ghanaian social commentator's remarks come after Bukom Banku inserted himself in his feud with Kevin Taylor.

In a video, the retired boxer advised Twene Jonas against insulting President John Mahama and other prominent political figures in Ghana.

He also called on the commentator to respect the old leaders in the country as he could face troubles if he returned to Ghana in the future.

Twene Jonas with his rivals Kevin Taylor and Young Don. Photo source: @twenejonas, @kevinekowkevintaylor and @youngdon640

Twene Jonas and Kevin Taylor's feud

Twene Jonas and Kevin Taylor have been embroiled in a feud after the latter issued a stern warning to the former and another social commentator, Young Don.

In a video, the journalist noted that he was not interested in engaging in public banter with Ghanaian social media personalities and bloggers who were based in the US like him.

He fumed as he threatened to take action against such individuals to ensure their departure from the US and return to Ghana.

Kevin Taylor noted that he had time to travel via flights across the various states in the USA to take legal action against Ghanaians who attempt to disrespect and tarnish his image.

The controversial journalist warned that he would personally purchase flight tickets for some Ghanaians to be deported from the US and returned to Ghana.

Kevin Taylor's remarks garnered an angry reaction from Twene Jonas, who called on President Mahama to advise the media personality against entering a feud with him.

Twene Jonas also questioned why the Loud Silence Media founder would decide to take legal action against him instead of insulting him on his platform.

The video of Twene Jonas blasting Bukom Banku is included below:

Reactions to Twene Jonas blasting Bukom Banku

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Amarteykodi commented:

"Jonas, you are under pressure. Stop it before they bring you back home."

Isaac GH said:

"Twene Jonas, when Kevin Tylor was talking about the USA blogger, did he mention your name Twene Jonas?"

Tewa commented:

"We support you chairman ✌️."

