The Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, Peter Tetteh, has criticised the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, after some remarks directed at firemen during the Adum market fire.

Following the Adum Market fire, Tetteh felt the minister’s confrontation with firefighters on the evening of March 21 was unfair.

He told Citi News the posturing of the minister had a demoralizing effect on the personnel.

According to him, the Minister’s comments at the scene of the Adum fire had a demoralizing effect on the firefighters, forcing commanders to step in and boost their morale.

A viral video showed Amoakohene instructing firefighters to move their fire engines away if they insisted on having a standby tanker supply water to them.

It is believed that he was upset with the fire service having fire trucks without water.

Clarifying the situation, Tetteh explained that at the time of the Minister’s remarks, firefighters had temporarily paused their operations to allow excavators to create access for more effective firefighting.

“That is actually unfair. I will add, unfortunate because, at that time, all our branches had been lowered to allow the excavators to work and clear the way for us. We were waiting for them to finish so that we could continue, while the tankers were supplying water."

Tetteh stressed that instead of criticism, firefighters deserved recognition for their relentless efforts in battling the blaze.

About the Adum market fire

The Adum market fire started at around 6:05 AM at the topmost part of a four-storey commercial building at Adum PZ.

The fire service said the blaze was brought under control after 5 hours and 40 minutes.

President John Mahama was among the officials who visited the scene of the fire.

Mahama had been on an official visit to Nkawie in the Ashanti Region when he was informed about the inferno.

The president was accompanied by Amoakohene, the Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, among others.

Mahama also praised the efforts of the fire service personnel in a later statement.

Mahama warns about fire hazards

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama sent a word of caution to traders following the market fire at Adum in Kumasi.

Mahama singled out the use of gas cylinders at markets, warning against their use at markets.

In a statement, the president said these practices at markets were extremely dangerous. The fire service had made similar observations after previous market fires.

Mahama also noted that he has directed the chief of staff to collaborate with the Ashanti Regional Minister and National Disaster Management Organisation to assess losses and provide immediate relief.

