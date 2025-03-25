The Ghana National Fire Service has apologised to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene

The apology followed a public spat between him and some personnel of the service over the handling of the Adum fire

Amoakohene over an outburst at some firefighters because of a fire tender that did not have water

The Ghana National Fire Service has apologised to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, after criticism from some of its personnel.

The fire service conceded that its men made uncomplimentary comments in the wake of Amoakohene's outburst at some firemen at the scene of the Adum fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service apologises to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene. Source: Dr Frank Amoakohene

While the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, Peter Tetteh, was critical of the minister, the service also singled out comments from one of its spokespersons, Alex King Nartey.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Ghana National Fire Service, we unreservedly extend our profound and sincerest regret for any unfortunate comment made against your good self and reputable office."

"We appreciate your contribution, sacrifices, and untiring efforts that contributed to the Operational Response and Management of this unfortunate Fire Incident."

After firefighters had contained the March 21 fire near the Adum Central Market in Kumasi Amoakohene visited the scene and expressed frustration upon seeing what he believed to be an empty fire tender parked at the site.

He questioned the firefighters on duty about the tender’s lack of water, raising concerns about the fire service’s preparedness.

His outburst drew attention to the challenges faced by the fire service in managing the situation.

Nartey defended his fellow personnel saying the difficulties cannot be resolved through public outbursts or shouting.

Tetteh felt the minister’s confrontation with firefighters was unfair.

In a comment to YEN.com.gh, Reindolph Afrifa-Oware, a political analyst, backed the earlier criticism of the fire service.

"The Ashanti Regional Minister owes the firefighters an apology for his conduct on that day."

Before the fire service apology, Amoakohene had met with the fire service and expressed gratitude for its handling of the fire.

About the Adum market fire

The Adum market fire started at around 6:05 AM at the topmost part of a four-storey commercial building at Adum PZ.

The fire service said the blaze was brought under control after 5 hours and 40 minutes.

President John Mahama was among the officials who visited the scene of the fire.

Mahama had been on an official visit to Nkawie in the Ashanti Region when he was informed about the inferno.

The president was accompanied by Amoakohene, the Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, among others.

Mahama also praised the efforts of the fire service personnel in a later statement.

Mahama warns about fire hazards

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama sent a word of caution to traders following the market fire at Adum in Kumasi.

Mahama singled out the use of gas cylinders at markets, warning against their use at markets.

In a statement, the president said these practices at markets were extremely dangerous. The fire service had made similar observations after previous market fires.

Mahama also noted that he has directed the chief of staff to collaborate with the Ashanti Regional Minister and National Disaster Management Organisation to assess losses and provide immediate relief.

