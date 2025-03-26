The MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon MP has issued a statement empathising with victims of the recent downpour in Accra

The actor-turned-MP issued a statement on social media acknowledging the issue, especially at the A&C Mall where many people have lost their cars

John Dumelo's statement came shortly before the managers of the business center shared their plans for victims

Ghanaian MP John Dumelo has weighed in on the March 25th downpour in Accra which uprooted structures and caused havoc across the capital.

Several streets were flooded making many pedestrians and road users fear for safety. Trees, billboards and other forms of signage were also felled by the storm in parts of Accra.

At the A&C Mall, a carport solar panel collapsed destroying several cars.

The A&C mall, one of the most patronised business centers in Accra falls under John Dumelo's Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The actor-turned-politician who became MP after beating the New Patriotic Party's Lydia Seyram Alhassan in last year's elections issued a statement on social media saying,

"Yesterday, I assessed some of the areas affected by the devastating rainstorm in Ayawaso West Wuogon which uprooted trees at GIMPA/Legon and caused structural damage at A&C Mall and Accra Training college. I am in consultation with stakeholders to explore ways to support recovery and rebuilding efforts."

A&C addresses accident victims

After John Dumelo's promise to follow up on the matter, a release from A&C Mall assuring victims that their insurers will cover the necessary repair costs was published by Citi FM. It read,

We wish to inform our cherished customers and the general public that a severe weather storm on Tuesday, 25 March caused structural damage to the solar panel covering a section of the carport at A&C Mall. Thankfully, there no injuries reported.

We acknowledge that some clients' vehicles were affected by the Incident. We write to assure all affected vehicle owners that the necessary repairs will be fully covered by our insurers who are already working to assess and address the damages promptly.

Safety remains our top priority and we are taking all necessary steps to reinforce our structures to prevent sach occurrences in the future. We would like to acknowledge the Ghana Police Service, NADMO and the Ghana national Fire Service for their response and support.

It's unclear if the statement is an output of the MP's efforts to ensure that the victims' needs are addressed.

Cybertruck unharmed at A&C Mall

While many car owners were affected by the A&C Mll havoc, YEN.com.gh reported that a Tesla cyber truck recorded no scratch despite its proximity to the scene.

Videos of the cybertuck courted attention on social media as netizens obsessed over what would have happened if the modern car had been affected by the havoc.

Many people thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on the incident and the Tesla's mysterious survive after the heavy rains.

