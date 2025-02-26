Teddy Safori Addi: Former Ayensuano MP Gets Appointment At NADMO, Jubilates With Serious Dance Moves
- Former Ayensuano MP, Teddy Safori Addi has been appointed to the National Disaster Management Organisation
- The politician announced his new milestone in a post which has garnered significant traction online
- He described his new milestone as a transition from disappointment to appointment
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian politician Teddy Safori Addi has announced his new appointment as the Director General of Operations for the National Disaster Management Organisation.
Teddy was the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Ayensuano MP eyeing his second term after leading the constituency in the 8th parliament. He lost to the New Patriotic Party's Ida Adjoa Asiedu.
The former MP who many tipped to win the parliamentary seat announced his new role online, saying:
"I am humbled and extremely grateful for the honour of Appointment as the Director General of Operations, for the National Disaster Management Organisation. I pledge my unwavering commitment to you and the people of Ghana."
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former MP known for his viral TikTok videos engaging with his constituents was spotted dancing to Kuami Eugene and Dj Vyrusky's Broken Heart.
His dance moves intrigued several people who sprayed him with cash while he was on the dance floor.
Netizens react to Teddy Safori Addi's appointment
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Teddy Safori Addi's appointment to NADMO.
POKUAAHAGARIMPORTATION said:
"Anyway I really do like you despite s3 mey3 NPP nii, but I haven’t see anyone saying s3 obia )y3 MP paa na )gyenegyene neho, ma NPP MP bi 3ny3 bi, na monka ns3mfoo nka mene mo paa app wei so long."
Offycial wrote:
"This is the most lovely MP in Ghana. You can’t get bored watching him 😘."
Naadjeley23 remarked
"He deserves this and many more. He’s dedicated to the core. Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊🍾."
King Promise flaunts his lifestyle as he rocks $53,000 Audemars Piguet watch to the 2025 MOBO Awards
Naa Akuyea commented:
"Awww Faithful God.God didnt fail us."
Abena Dzigbordi noted:
"Really happy for you and congratulations to you sir."
Akuapem South MP parties hard after victory
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawrencia Adwoa Dziwornu, MP had been spotted jamming with her constituents after winning the 2024 elections.
The politician, who represented the National Democratic Congress, polled 15,348 votes, beating the New Patriotic Party's candidate by 134 votes.
The MP-elect for Akuapem South also made history by flipping the seat for the NDC for the first time in 24 years.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation