Former Ayensuano MP, Teddy Safori Addi has been appointed to the National Disaster Management Organisation

The politician announced his new milestone in a post which has garnered significant traction online

He described his new milestone as a transition from disappointment to appointment

Ghanaian politician Teddy Safori Addi has announced his new appointment as the Director General of Operations for the National Disaster Management Organisation.

Former Ayensuano MP, Teddy Safori Addi lands on Mahama's appointment list. Photo source: @AyensuaoMP

Teddy was the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Ayensuano MP eyeing his second term after leading the constituency in the 8th parliament. He lost to the New Patriotic Party's Ida Adjoa Asiedu.

The former MP who many tipped to win the parliamentary seat announced his new role online, saying:

"I am humbled and extremely grateful for the honour of Appointment as the Director General of Operations, for the National Disaster Management Organisation. I pledge my unwavering commitment to you and the people of Ghana."

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former MP known for his viral TikTok videos engaging with his constituents was spotted dancing to Kuami Eugene and Dj Vyrusky's Broken Heart.

His dance moves intrigued several people who sprayed him with cash while he was on the dance floor.

Netizens react to Teddy Safori Addi's appointment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Teddy Safori Addi's appointment to NADMO.

POKUAAHAGARIMPORTATION said:

"Anyway I really do like you despite s3 mey3 NPP nii, but I haven’t see anyone saying s3 obia )y3 MP paa na )gyenegyene neho, ma NPP MP bi 3ny3 bi, na monka ns3mfoo nka mene mo paa app wei so long."

Offycial wrote:

"This is the most lovely MP in Ghana. You can’t get bored watching him 😘."

Naadjeley23 remarked

"He deserves this and many more. He’s dedicated to the core. Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊🍾."

Naa Akuyea commented:

"Awww Faithful God.God didnt fail us."

Abena Dzigbordi noted:

"Really happy for you and congratulations to you sir."

