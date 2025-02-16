Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie has proved that he is a die-hard fan of Daddy Lumba

The award-winning bowed to his mentor as he invited him on stage to perform at his Valentine's Day concert

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video that is trending on Instagram and Facebook

BET winner Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, paid tribute to legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba in front of Ghanaian stakeholders during his Valentine's Day concert.

As he took the stage to perform at the sold-out event, the "Can't Let You Go" hitmaker bowed to honour Daddy Lumba.

Sarkodie shows his respect for Daddy Lumba by bowing to him on stage during his Valentine's Day concert. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie looked sharp in a stylish shirt paired with designer trousers, which he complemented with white sneakers.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, reminisced about the first time he met Sarkodie at a recording studio.

He shared that he was working late at Kaywa's studio when he encountered Sarkodie, and the next day, he recorded a verse for him without Sarkodie asking for it.

During the 2025 Valentine's Day concert, the "Sika" hitmaker praised Sarkodie and encouraged the audience to support his music.

Sarkodie bows to Daddy Lumba

Some social media have commented on Sarkodie and Daddy Lumba's viral video during the 2025 Valentine's Day event at the Grand Arena. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

true_kyn stated:

"Shatta wale knelt down for vybz kartel you guys were insulting him but I don’t see you guys doing that to sark hmmm the hate it real smh."

otf_bigseason stated:

"Legend bow to legend ❤️‍🩹🤞🏾."

Waynepatrickowusu stated:

"Highest."

owusu_punisher stated:

"Legends."

milly_kasa stated:

"Legendary ❤️❤️🔥."

Watch the video below:

