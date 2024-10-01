Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba celebrated his 60th birthday with a mega event at the Bay View Village in Accra

Several Ghanaians have congratulated the musical icon and also wished him many years of good health and wealth

However, a young man, while also celebrating the legend, teased him for wearing what he stated was a fake Gucci outfit

A Ghanaian man reacted to a trending photo of Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, accusing him of wearing fake clothes.

The Daddy Lumba was sighted wearing an all-white Gucci outfit in a photo with celebrated media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

A young Ghanaian man teases Daddy Lumba for wearing a fake Gucci outfit in a pose with Serwaa Amihere at his 60th birthday party. Photo credit: @ghkwaku/IG.

The Ghanaian highlife legend celebrated his 60th recently in Accra with a grand event on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

However, the label on the white trousers worn by the Ghanaian music icon read 'Cuggi', prompting reactions on social media.

According to the Ghanaian man, the Cuggi outfit worn by Daddy Lumba was an imitation of the popular Italian luxury fashion brand.

While wishing Daddy Lumba a happy birthday, the young Ghanaian man teased him for wearing what he considered a fake Gucci outfit.

Cuggi, however, is an Australian-based fashion brand founded in Melbourne in 1969.

Ghanaians react to the fake Gucci claims

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the young man's video on Instagram shared their views.

amadelali2 said:

"It is a merchandise from GUCCI , and the guy should get his facts right ooo."

desneat__gh also said:

"Ohhh so somebody manage talk am. Ahhh whom mam I."

@benice4855 commented:

"Haha u no Dey fear daddy lumba?"

@freshskido2 also commented:

"Kurasiniiii wony3 guy mpo search and see if we don’t have CUGCI ma neqqar travel na watena Afuom h) aky3 tooo much."

sexxy_boyh reacted:

"The photographer was good."

Serwaa Amihere performs with Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh also reported that Daddy Lumba performed on stage with one of his diehard fans, Serwaa Amihere, during his 60th birthday bash.

The event at the Bay View Village in Accra, brought together friends, fans, and family of the Ghanaian highlife legend to celebrate another milestone.

Daddy Lumba and Serwaa Amihere, as captured in a trending video, performed a duet of one of the musician's songs to the admiration of the guests.

