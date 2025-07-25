Kafui Dey has officially left his role as the host of the GTV Breakfast show after four years with the network

The renowned media personality announced his exit on his social media platforms on Friday, July 25, 2025

Kafui Dey's departure from GTV's Breakfast show triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Kafui Dey has left his role as the host of the GTV Breakfast Show after four years.

Media personality Kafui Dey announces his exit from GTV’s Breakfast show after four years. Photo source: Kafui Dey

Source: Facebook

On Friday, July 25, 2025, the renowned broadcaster took to his official social media platforms to announce his exit from the popular morning show. The reasons behind his departure from the GTV Breakfast Show are still unknown.

In an emotional personal statement, Kafui Dey expressed his gratitude to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), its Director General, production crew, other staff members, colleagues, and the numerous guests who appeared on the Breakfast show during his four-year tenure.

He wrote:

"Greetings, after four incredible years, it is time. Today, I step away from #GTVBreakfast - a journey that began on August 2nd, 2021.

"I am grateful to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Director-General, my amazing co-presenters, producers, directors, crew, the social team, and every single guest who shared our mornings."

Kafui Dey also thanked his numerous supporters who backed him throughout his good and bad moments on the show during his four-year run as the host.

Media personality Kafui Dey on the set of the GTV Breakfast show. Photo source: Kafui Dey

Source: Facebook

The former GHOne TV presenter also offered an apology to people he may have inadvertently wronged while hosting the GTV Breakfast show.

He wrote:

"To all those who supported me, thank you. For the highs, lows, and the memories, I'm truly grateful. If I ever offended anyone, please forgive me."

Despite not sharing any information about his next career move, the award-winning broadcaster hinted that he might return to the media landscape in the future.

Kafui Dey's exit represents a big loss for GTV and their morning show, which has garnered a large audience since the now-former host joined in August 2021.

He had previously left his role as the host of GH TODAY on GhOne TV in 2018 after three years to pursue other interests. He later became a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) before making a return to the media scene.

Kafui Dey's social media post is below:

Kafui's exit from GTV show stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sandy Bae commented:

"Well done. 👏👏👏 Sir, please, when are you starting the "Who Wants to be rich show" again? 🤔. I was a little girl in school then, but I was answering most of the questions and getting the answers right at home. Now I want to come to the show. 🤣🤣."

John Ampofo said:

"Political appointment letter ready. Eii, these neutrals 😄."

Doctor Prekese wrote:

"Well done, you really made the GTV breakfast show a competitive one. Kudos 👍."

Mama Efe quits Multimedia Group after decades

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Mama Efe quit Multimedia Group after 28 years as a renowned broadcaster.

The Nhyira FM presenter announced her departure during her birthday celebration in Kumasi on May 5, 2025.

Mama Effe's exit from the Multimedia Group triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh