Until February 26, Ghanaians thought MzGee and Raymond Acquah had recently given birth to a new baby boy

It turns out the new child, delivered in the US, was not fathered by Mr Acquah as confirmed by MzGee in a new vlog

A cryptic post from Raymond Acquah as the wide-spreading rumours linger have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian media personality MzGee has confirmed that her marriage with Raymond Acquah has ended.

Mz Gee's ex-husband shares cryptic post on social media. Photo source: RaymondAcquah, MzGeeGh

Source: Facebook

She shared the information in a Vlog meant to address suspicions about the identity of her new child. The UTV show host flew to the United States to deliver her child.

Despite keeping things private, the media personality claimed the media's consistent efforts to forcefully tag her to Raymond Acquah's business was unfair.

For that matter, the United Showbiz host deemed it fit to make their split public.

She established that she and Raymond Acquah married in 2017 but have been separated for the past three years.

MzGee's former husband Raymond Acquah during a television broadcast. Photo source: X/mondrayac

Source: Twitter

Just like MzGee, Raymond Acquah is a well-known journalist with a wealth of experience in media and broadcasting.

He is known for his exceptional storytelling and in-depth investigative journalism having worked with Joy FM for over a decade.

Last year, he obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in Financial Markets Law and Regulation from the University of Ghana.

Despite Raymond's reputation, the seasoned journalist likes to keep a low profile. He has been silent since news about his marital woes went stride on social media.

In his recent post on social media which came just about the time his ex-wife's vlog came out, Raymond shared a cryptic message saying,

"The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read."

MzGee begs ex-husband over 'disrespectful' comment

Meanwhile, MzGee has begged her ex-husband Raymond Acquah for forgiveness over a disingenuous comment she made about him in her vlog.

The media personality, in her attempt to disassociate herself from her ex-husband, referred to him as "a certain Raymond Acquah."

MzGee ate back her words and apologised stating she still had massive respect for Raymond Acquah and would not have shared the information about their divorce if it were not for the conversation about her childbirth.

MzGee cries out against cold weather

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MzGee has opened up about her struggles as a new mother in the US.

She made a video pleading for people to rally together and bring her back to Ghana. In the video, MzGee showed off her neighbourhood covered in heavy snow and noted that she was not used to living in the cold.

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned why she wanted to return to the seasonal weather in Ghana.

