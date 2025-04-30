A lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has revealed how she is coping with her new occupation abroad

She shared that she previously worked in an oil and gas company back home before quitting her job to move overseas

In a light-hearted tone, she lamented leaving a good job only to settle for a less desirable role in the UK

A lady, known on TikTok as @vboss13, recently shared a humorous take on her experience adjusting to life abroad.

In her viral video, she recounted how she left a prestigious oil and gas job to relocate to the United Kingdom, only to work as a carer.

Relocating to the UK came with a new reality. Her qualifications and previous job experience didn't immediately translate into equivalent roles in the British job market.

Like many immigrants, she faced the practical need to find work quickly to sustain herself in a high-cost environment.

This led her to take up caregiving, a demanding but accessible job that often provides immigrants with a starting point in the UK.

Her playful complaint reflected both the challenges and the sacrifices many immigrants face when starting over in a new country.

Layered over her video were the words,

“How did I resign from an oil and gas company in Naija to come be a carer in the UK?

Netizens react to her video

The hilarious video has gathered many mixed reactions on social media, with many people encouraging her for her very bold decision

Bola Ahmed Tinubu said:

"Oil and gas company, or did you work for a filling station?"

𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕔𝕪𝕠𝕗𝔾𝕠𝕕 said:

"You are a lifesaver. That’s what you signed up for"

Appleuser43528267 said:

"Sorry, but they told you before you came, but no, you didn't want to hear. Welcome to the UK."

Stars Tv said:

"Are ur employers or colleagues not on TikTok? Some of these videos I see"

IAMFLAPPYS said:

"Person way go surfer for life must find way out of comfort. You are doing good"

Iamkingfoye said:

"Omo, I am facing the same thing. I left a 600k monthly job for support work. Omo, my simple advice is that if you are making 500k and above, don't leave"

Ghanaian teacher works as a carer abroad

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a man who worked as a teacher in Ghana changed jobs after he relocated to the UK.

Piesie said he was tired of the GH¢1700 monthly salary in Ghana as a teacher, hence his decision to relocate and work as a carer.

The former teacher said he had not regretted switching careers since he could now meet his needs and the needs of his family.

“I haven’t regretted changing careers. I just take it as part of the process. I got tired of all the combinations of several jobs I was doing in Ghana to survive. I kept thinking about how I would start a family with a GH¢1700 monthly salary," he said.

