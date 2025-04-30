A man has cried out on social media after discovering how his brother misused the money he sent for a building project.

For five years abroad, he consistently sent money to his brother to build him a house, trusting him to deliver on their agreement.

However, upon returning home, he was devastated to find only a small, uncompleted structure.

The heartbroken man, known as @london_way1 on TikTok, shared his story online.

In a video that has since gone viral, the upset man emotionally recounted how he trusted his brother to handle a building project back home while he worked hard overseas.

The agreement was that he would send money periodically for materials, labour, and the gradual construction of a family home.

However, the reality he encountered upon returning was far from what he expected.

He posted a photo of the structure with the caption:

"After spending five years abroad and sending money to my brother for a house, this is what I got."

The image has since sparked widespread conversation online, with many netizens sympathising with him and others sharing similar experiences.

Some commenters expressed anger on his behalf, calling out the betrayal of trust, while others advised people living abroad to always seek independent supervision for projects back home.

See a picture of the house below

Netizens react to the Man's video

Many netizens react to the video and share encouraging words with him

Lerdy said:

"This happened to a friend of mine…it broke her😭…I hated seeing her like that. She cut everyone off, she doesn’t come to SA anymore"

Simone said:

"I'm based in Johannesburg and built a home in KZN. My uncle did everything, and I was just sending money. My house is complete, and I'm forever grateful to him. Take this as a lesson and start again"

khulemkm said:

"So you were just sending money, not asking for pictures to see the progress?"

Simlim said:

"Advice for people living abroad is to buy materials online, build it. Find a person who's gonna build and communicate with them, along with a person whom you trust. This is painful."

Kefi_lwe said:

"This made me cry because this is exactly what my brother did too"

zoesinovich said:

"My mom didn’t even have a teaspoon when I got back, not even a mere pot ya heart ya shoprite, not a curtain, NOTHING"

While the man has not disclosed whether he intends to pursue any legal or family action, his post serves as a cautionary tale for others hoping to build from afar.

Woman shows off 4-storey house in Africa

A woman living abroad has proudly showcased her parents' impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

In a video shared online, she gave viewers a tour of the luxurious property, highlighting its spacious living room, modern kitchen, and other plush features both inside and outside.

The footage quickly caught the attention of netizens, many of whom flooded the comments section with admiration for the stunning home.

