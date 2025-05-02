Nana Opoku Ware, in a video, spoke for the first time after becoming the newly elected Ghana School of Law SRC President

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son received a rousing ovation from his colleagues as he delivered his victory speech

Nana Opoku Ware also assured his colleagues that his SRC presidency would be an action-oriented one that would bring transformational changes

Nana Opoku Ware, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has spoken for the first time after becoming the newly elected Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Opoku Ware, speaks after winning the Ghana School of Law SRC presidency. Photo source: @asante.defence.force

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Asantehene’s son expressed joy as he delivered his victory speech to a group of people inside an auditorium. He received a rousing ovation from his colleagues as he began to speak through a microphone at a podium.

Nana Opoku Ware noted that his electoral victory was not only for him but also for the numerous law students from the Makola, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, University of Professional Studies, Accra, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campuses who exercised their franchise in the recent SRC elections.

He also congratulated his competitors for their campaign efforts and for putting up a stiff challenge against him in the elections.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s son also congratulated the winners and losers from the other electoral contests and called for unity amongst them to implement the needed changes in the Ghana School of Law (GSL) SRC to serve the students from the various campuses.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Opoku Ware, attends a public event at actor Lil Win's school. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Nana Opoku Ware also assured his colleagues that his SRC presidency would be an action-oriented one that would bring transformational changes to address numerous challenges.

Nana Opoku Ware's SRC Presidency victory

Nana Opoku Ware emerged victorious in the Ghana School of Law's Student Representative Council (SRC) elections held on April 29 and 30, 2025.

The Asantehene's son reportedly polled about 668 votes (35.19%), winning the majority in two of the four campuses ahead of his competitors, Michael Obiri-Adjei, Benjamin Ofei-Addo, Festus Tetteh Matey, and Emmanuella Tetteh Ashong, the only female who was in the contest.

Nana Opoku Ware will succeed Daniel Otting Awuah, a former SRC President of the University of Ghana, who won the position in the 2024 elections.

Below is the video of Nana Opoku Ware speaking after winning the Ghana School of Law SRC Presidency elections:

Ghanaians congratulate Opoku Ware on SRC Presidency

Yen.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

nobodysfavorite_04 commented:

"Odehye kronkron. Handsome, brilliant, and well-cultured fellow. Nananom nhyira wo🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Odehyee said:

"Nana, congratulations. We love you from our hearts to the bottom of our hearts. Live to show great leadership. God bless you."

Attaa konadu commented:

"My in-law, congratulations, dear. Live long, my prince, and continue to shine. 😂😂 Long live Ashanti Kingdom! 🔥."

