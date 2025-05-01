Nana Opoku Ware has been elected as the new Student Representative Council President of the Ghana School of Law (GSL)

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son secured victory in a race against four other candidates in an election held on April 29 and 30, 2025

Nana Opoku Ware reportedly secured 668 votes (35.19%) in the SRC race, winning the majority in two of the four campuses

Nana Opoku Ware, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been elected as the new Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

The Asantehene’s son, a 2024 alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), held off stiff competition from four other candidates and emerged victorious in an election held on April 29 and 30, 2025.

Aside from Opoku Ware, the other candidates who were vetted and approved by the Electoral Commission of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) to contest in the elections were Michael Obiri-Adjei, who is said to have obtained the highest score among all the candidates after the vetting process, Benjamin Ofei-Addo, Festus Tetteh Matey, and Emmanuella Tetteh Ashong, the only female who was in the contest.

According to reports, provisional results indicated that Nana Opoku Ware reportedly won the Ghana School of Law SRC election with about 668 votes (35.19%), winning the majority in two of the four campuses, which consist of the Accra Main (Makola), Greenhill (Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration), University of Professional Studies, Accra (Accra), and Kumasi (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology).

He is said to have polled 184 votes at the UPSA campus with Michael Obiri-Adjei polling 176, Emmanuella, 26, Festus Matey, 108, and Benjamin Offei-Addo, 100.

At the GIMPA, Greenhill campus, Nana Opoku Ware secured 109 votes. Festus polled 153, Benjamin, 63, Emmanuella, 3 and Obiri-Adjei had 90.

At the main campus (Makola), the Asantehene’s son reportedly polled 191 valid votes while Festus had 177, Obiri-Adjei polled 90, Benjamin polled 63, and Emmanuella secured 17 votes.

Nana Opoku Ware will succeed Daniel Otting Awuah, a former SRC President of the University of Ghana, who won the position in the 2024 elections.

Nana Opoku Ware’s philanthropic activities

In 2024, Nana Opoku Ware paid the academic fees of 27 needy students of KNUST for the 2023/2024 academic year during his final year as a law (LLB) student of the KNUST Faculty of Law.

The amount included arrears for some of the beneficiaries in some academic years and full payment for other students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

He also founded the Nana Opoku Ware (N.O.W.) foundation, which has provided scholarship programs for underprivileged students. The foundation also provided the Ejisu and the Lake Bosomtwe communities with clean drinking water.

Per reports, Nana Opoku Ware also fixed damaged furniture in lecture halls and initiated the rollout of Starlink internet connectivity across all campuses.

