Kwaku Ahin Yeboah, popularly known as Abrobe of the Cantata TV series fame, has resurfaced after many years out of the movie industry

The former actor was spotted at a national event in Accra, attended by top personalities, including President John Dramani Mahama

Fans couldn't hide their admiration for Osofo Abrobre and recall his role on TV as the veteran actor joined his colleagues at the major event

Former Ghanaian actor Kwaku Ahin Yeboah, popularly known for his role as Osofo Abrobre in the long-running TV drama soap opera Cantata, has resurfaced after many years out of the public scene.

Cantata TV series actor Kwaku Ahin Yeboah is seen at the Black Star Experience launch in Accra. Photo source: EnnJayChannel, Tinababyblog

Source: Youtube

The seasoned actor was among several entertainers invited to the launch of the Black Star Experience held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Black Star Square.

Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama, attended the launch ceremony with many of his appointees, including Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and presidential staffer for the Black Star Experience, Rex Omar.

The Black Star Experience, tipped to be an all-year-round which will establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora, is a flagship programme anchored by John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government.

At the launch ceremony, the president spoke at length about the initiative's significance and encouraged entertainment practitioners to support it.

Abrobe, whose career peaked with the Cantata TV series, courted significant attention with his appearance at the launch ceremony. At the event, he sat with many of his colleagues, including Kala Kumasi and Mike Afrane.

They were spotted jamming to gospel singer Nacee's performance. Most of the entertainers present at the event actively campaigned for President Mahama during the 2024 elections.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor was captured interacting with an associate. He smiled widely and acknowledged some fans who couldn't stop calling him a legend after seeing him.

Abrobe's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they reacted to Abrobe's hiatus and appearance at the Black Star Experience launch.

𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊 𝐆𝐇 said:

"Young man turns to Oldman herrrrr."

Mr Eazi wrote:

"The Gen Zs go think say na Spider Man 😂😂."

classsoja remarked:

"Some people are bleeding at home😂😂."

Add commented:

"The strategy is good touching all the base."

Papa-Arhin Mens noted:

"Look at how happy they are. When the right people are in power, the people smile."

Nyarkowaa🌹🦋 added:

"Good government the one who promises& fulfill it I don’t regret supporting NDC🥰."

Regina Kwapong transforms into gorgeous lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some videos of Cantata series actress Regina Kwaping popped up online, getting many Ghanaians marvelling at her massive physical transformation.

In one video, she looked gorgeous as she wore a green outfit with makeup and a beautiful hairstyle as she captured a mirror selfie with her expensive smartphone inside a plush room.

The actress was later spotted wearing the same outfit and giving different poses as she walked in front of the entrance of Coco Vanilla restaurant while holding what looked like a cupcake.

