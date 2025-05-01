Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the KNUST student who was injured in a recent clash during the NPP Thank You tour on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The former vice president expressed his sympathies and extended his best wishes to the injured student at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also donated GH¢50,000 to support the student’s medical expenses as he continued his recovery

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student who was injured in a recent clash during the NPP Thank You tour on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Dr Bawumia visits the injured KNUST student and donates GH¢50K for his medical expenses. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took a break from his Thank You tour in the Ashanti Region to check on the injured student’s health condition as he received treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Accompanied by some important NPP executives, Dr Bawumia expressed his sympathies and extended his best wishes to the injured student.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also donated GH¢50,000 to support the student’s medical expenses as he continued his recovery from the injury he sustained due to the unfortunate incident. The donation was received by the student’s grandmother, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr Bawumia and the NPP delegation for their visit and financial support.

The former vice president thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing the life of the student and wished him a full and speedy recovery.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit came after the student, a member of the Unity Hall "jama group" at KNUST, who had been performing jama songs at an event during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Thank You Tour in Bantama on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, was stabbed by some unidentified individuals.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: Twitter

The unfortunate incident occurred at the Bantama Pentecost Church, where the event was held. He was reportedly stabbed during a money dispute between his group and another unidentified group after the event.

The incident at the event led to the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Thank You Tour.

Kennedy Agyapong withdraws from NPP tour

Kennedy Agyapong announced his withdrawal from the NPP Thank You tour during an interview. He stated that he made the decision to leave the tour in the interest of his supporters.

He emphasised that the safety of his supporters was important to him and that he needed to take the necessary steps to ensure they were not put in harm's way.

The former Assin Central MP said the actions of the top NPP executives made it evident that his presence at the Thank You tour alongside Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was not needed.

Stephen Ntim temporarily withdraws from NPP tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Ntim had withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party's "Thank You" tour.

According to a press statement, the NPP National Chairman went on a short break to attend to other matters.

Stephen Ntim also assured members and supporters of his commitment to the tour and is expected to rejoin Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other top party executives in due course.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh