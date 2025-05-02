The driver of a black Mazda 5 was devastated after the vehicle caught fire in the middle of the road at Nima

It is suspected that an electrical fault led to the unfortunate incident which occurred on May 2, 2025

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions of concern and heartbreak

A black Mazda 5 with registration number GS 9756-21 was destroyed after it caught fire near the Nima Police Station bus stop on May 2, 2025.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, drew a crowd of onlookers and caused a brief disruption to traffic flow in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle suddenly went up in flames, believed to have been triggered by an electrical fault.

Passersby and good Samaritans made initial attempts to douse the fire with water and extinguishers, but the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle within minutes.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the distress call, but their efforts to bring the fire under control came too late. The vehicle was completely charred by the time they managed to contain the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded in the incident. However, the vehicle, estimated to be worth between GH¢70,000 and GH¢90,000 (roughly $5,500 to $7,000 depending on condition and market rates), was rendered unsalvageable.

Authorities have yet to launch an investigation to confirm the exact cause of the fire. The owner of the vehicle has yet to speak publicly about the loss.

