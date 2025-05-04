Italian football is once again mourning after the tragic death of an Atalanta Bergamo supporter, Riccardo Claris, who was fatally stabbed on Saturday night during a violent brawl between fans.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The incident, which took place despite no match being played in Bergamo that weekend, has shocked the football community and sparked fresh concerns over fan violence in Italy.

Nana Pooley was stabbed to death in Nsoatre on February 2, 2025 in a similar sad incident as Riccardo Claris' in Italy on May 3, 2025. Image credit: AsanteKotoko_SC, Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

This is the latest sad news to hit the fotball world after the devastating demise of Nana Pooley of Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre.

Fatal Brawl Erupts Near La Dea Stadium

According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the 26-year-old Claris was attacked near the La Dea stadium in Bergamo during an altercation between rival supporters.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested and reportedly confessed to the crime.

The clash reportedly began at a local club on Via Borgo Santa Caterina, where the attacker, accompanied by his twin brother, girlfriend, and several friends, provoked Atalanta supporters by chanting Inter Milan songs.

The tension escalated into a street chase through Bergamo, ultimately leading the young man to return home, retrieve a ceramic knife, and fatally stab Claris.

Details of the Incident and Arrest

The accused attacker was taken into custody and is currently being held in prison.

He will face questioning by the investigating judge in the coming days.

“I went up to the house to get the knife to defend my brother,” the 18-year-old reportedly told the police.

The ceramic knife used in the stabbing was found near Claris’s body, with both the blade and handle recovered at the scene.

Neither the victim nor the suspect had a prior criminal record as the Police continues to investigate the matter.

However, authorities confirmed that the attacker’s older brother, unrelated to this incident, had been arrested in March on a murder charge.

Investigation Underway

Italian authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

While the suspect has confessed, investigators are working to piece together exactly how the confrontation unfolded, what role alcohol or other influences may have played, and whether others were involved.

Heartfelt Tribute by Atalanta Fans

In a powerful show of solidarity, Atalanta fans paid tribute to Riccardo Claris just hours after the incident.

During La Dea’s away match at Monza on Sunday, supporters displayed a banner in the stands that read, “Claris is with us everywhere.”

Atalanta responded with an emphatic 4-0 win over Monza, a victory that condemned the home side to relegation to Serie B.

However, the joy of the victory was overshadowed by the grief over Claris’s death, a reminder of the deep emotional ties between football clubs and their supporters.

Renewed Questions About Fan Violence

The tragic loss of Riccardo Claris has reignited debate across Italy about the ongoing problem of fan violence.

Although Italy has made efforts in recent years to crack down on hooliganism, violent incidents continue to occur both inside and outside stadiums. This case, happening on a weekend with no match in Bergamo, highlights the persistence of these tensions.

As the investigation continues, football authorities, clubs, and fan groups will likely face renewed calls to work together to prevent such senseless acts of violence in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh