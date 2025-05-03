A young Ghanaian travelled to Canada for close to three years and sponsored his parents to join him in the North American country

Peter Bawuah said his parents' travel to Canada was a way to appreciate his parents for their sacrifices while he was growing up

Social media users who saw Peter Bawuah's post shared their thoughts and celebrated him, as well as his parents

A young Ghanaian man who lives in Canada funded his parents' travel from Ghana to join him abroad as a way to thank them for the sacrifices they made for him and his siblings.

Peter Bawuah said his parents are farmers and live in Techimantia, a town in the Tano South Municipal District of the Ahafo Region in Ghana.

In a Facebook post, Peter Bawuah said his parents could not believe that they were in Canada even after arriving in the North American country.

"I welcomed my father and my mother to Canada🥹. A moment I’ve dreamed about since I was a little boy. Share this to inspire others. My parents are simple farmers. My mother goes to the farm three times a day — those in Techimantia can attest to this. I can boldly say she is one of the mothers who have truly suffered, and the whole town knew it."

My mum, Ante Badu, didn't believe in her life to even hold a passport or to go to the Airport. Today, her tears have become a testimony, he added.

Peter Bawuah said he intends to give his parents a treat in Canada.

"I’m taking them to one of the most expensive restaurants in Canada — not to show off, but to honour them. Because they deserve to taste the sweetness of their sacrifices."

In another post, Peter Bawuah said he will tour other countries with his parents in 2026.

"Next year, I will be going to the UK and Germany with them. I promise to secure visas all over the world for them. They deserve it. I pray you also be a blessing to your parent."

Netizens celebrate Peter Bawuah and his parents

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Peter Bawuah shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

"The story has changed. The story is changing. Forwards. Upwards. Higher. Glory to God."

Jelilat Opeyemi Adebayo-Oloriesho wrote:

"As God has done this for Peter and his family, I pray that your happiness will be permanent. May your children surprise you in miraculous ways, in the mighty name of God. As I write this with tears, I ask God to grant my request as well; don't let my visa be denied again. I wish for people to celebrate with me this year, in the mighty name of God."

Dorothy Mantebea said:

"I'm teary 😢... This is the doing of the Lord."

Maame Serwah Sarfoh wrote:

"God bless you for honouring your parents. This is really heartwarming."

Blaze Tv Gh said:

"Every young man’s dream is to make his parents happy, and you’ve demonstrated that you are indeed there for your parents. God bless you, my brother."

Sam Dzata George wrote:

"God bless you for honouring your parents. 🦁🇬🇭."

Zionfelix's mum travels to UK for the first time

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix took his mother to the UK for the first time.

The accomplished blogger secured a UK visa for his mother and subsequently flew with her abroad to see her lastborn child to celebrate her birthday.

He said he took his mum to the UK to make her happy and also to inspire others to be kind to their mothers.

