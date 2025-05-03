Yaw Dabo is trending on social media after he paid a visit to Suzzy Pinamang to make a donation

He donated an undisclosed amount to the student and pledged to advocate for her to get the necessary support she deserves

Social media users who commented on the post have commended Yaw Dabo for the kind gesture

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has warmed hearts online after visiting Suzzy Pinamang, an embattled Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School who suffered an injury to her eyes while in school.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of +Plus1 TV showed the moment the actor looking visibly sad seated next to the 16-year-old.

Yaw Dabo visits injured SDA student who was shot in the eye, makes a donation. Photo credit: @Plus1 TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

He opened up about how pained he was to see the current condition of the girl, coupled with the challenges she was going through at the moment.

The diminutive actor expressed astonishment at the lack of concern exhibited by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Ghana Education Service regarding Suzzy's situation.

"We will first thank God that she is alive, but after seeing the girl, I am so sad. When I came here, she told me she was a big fan, but today that I came to visit her, she is unable to see me. In all of this, are we sitting unconcerned while she wastes away? If not for affluent people like Despite and Ibrahim Mahama, we often don't help those in need. If the family had money, they should have sued the school.

"In countries abroad, in situations like this, the government often intervenes. I am surprised that the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service have not made frantic efforts to ensure the girl is flown abroad for surgery. The longer it takes for her to receive treatment, the lower her chances of regaining her sight become. We are pleading with Ghanaian leaders not to let this happen."

Suzzy Pinamang receives donation from a Ghanaian man. Photo credit: @Yiadom Boakye YB/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He concluded by presenting an undisclosed amount of money to Suzzy and encouraged her not to be discouraged or downhearted because of her current predicament.

He assured Suzzy that he would continue to advocate for her so she could receive the necessary treatment she deserves.

"We will move from one radio station to another if that is what it will take for you to get the necessary support."

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 10,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Yaw Dabo donation to Suzzy Pinamang

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post commended Yaw Dabo for his kind gesture

@Ofosia opined:

"It's true, they don't have anything important for the youth."

@richardamoateng4440 wrote:

"Plus One, my humble request — if you can use your channel to solicit funds so that your cherished viewers can also donate to support Suzzy, because this is really sad."

@WalterbishopGh indicated:

"Regarding the Honourable’s case, you didn’t speak well. Try to balance your words when analysing sensitive issues."

Suzzy Pinamang's mother slams school authorities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Suzzy Pinamang has called out Adventist SHS.

Speaking in an interview, she lamented that ever since the incident, the school officials had not visited the injured student.

She also chided the school authorities for their negligence and demanded justice and intervention in the matter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh