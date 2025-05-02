Suzzy Pinamang, a student of SDA SHS, has lost her sight after being shot in the eye by a schoolmate during a campus dispute

The incident left her with severe physical and psychological pain, prompting her to come online to beg for financial help to undergo surgery

She appealed to Kennedy Agyapong and Ibrahim Mahama, urging them to support her recovery, as her mother cannot afford the treatment

Suzzy Pinamang, a student of the Seventh-day Adventist Senior High School (SDA SHS), who was shot in the face by her schoolmate, has taken to social media to cry out for help.

The young lady was accidentally shot in the eye by her schoolmate, Bernard, following an argument he had with his friends on campus.

The Injured Bantama SDA SHS student, Suzzy Pinamang, cries out to Kennedy Agyapong and Ibrahim Mahama for help. Photo credit: UGC.

This unfortunate incident has left Suzzy partially blind, causing her severe physical and psychological pain.

In a video shared on social media, the SHS student sent a passionate appeal to Ghanaians, seeking help to recover her eyesight.

She specifically mentioned Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong and renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, pleading with them to come to her aid.

"Honourable Kennedy Agyapong and Ibrahim Mahama, I beg you in the name of God, please come to my aid. I have no one to support me. Some of the residual debris of the bullet is still in my eyes. I’m in great pain. I cannot sleep at night. So, please help me fix my eyes. All my mates are in school while I sit at home in pain," she appealed.

Suzzy Pinamang's mother vows to seek justcie for her daughter. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X

According to Suzzy, her mother does not have the financial means to pay for the eye surgery, which is why she came out in public to seek assistance.

Both Ibrahim Mahama, who is a younger brother of the President of Ghana, and Kennedy Agyapong are known for their philanthropic works.

This perhaps explains Suzy’s appeal to them for help in getting her life back.

Meanwhile, Suzzy’s mother has vowed to seek justice for her daughter against the young man who allegedly shot her in the face.

Speaking to a content creator, the woman blamed the school authorities for negligence, questioning how a student could bring a gun to school unnoticed.

She also warned the police against twisting the facts of the case, or else they would face her wrath.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to Suzzy's appeal to Kennedy and Ibrahim

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to Suzzy's appeal to Kennedy Agyapong and Ibrahim Mahama below:

@iamogidigidi said:

"Why always Kennedy and Ibrahim Mahama, and why hasn't the guy father been arrested."

@Youngerz10 also said:

"So what happened to the guy that caused all this."

@gyaishii commented:

"So the @adventistchurch can also help her because it happened in your school."

Suspect in Suzzy Pinamang's shooting granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bernard, the suspect in the shooting incident, had been arrested and arraigned before the court.

However, the young was granted bail by the High Court on Thursday, May 1, 2025, during the second hearing of the case.

He was reportedly granted a granted a GH¢200,000 bail after his lawyers made an application at the court a few days ago.

