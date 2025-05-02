Actor and filmmaker Lil Win has called on President John Dramani Mahama to protect all Ghanaian celebrities

In his video, he pleaded with the President to ensure that Ghanaian movies and songs were prioritised more than foreign content

The video of Lil Win's plea to President Mahama got many people sharing their views in the comment section

Multiple award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win has called on President John Dramani Mahama to protect all Ghanaian celebrities as he made a humble plea in a video.

Lil Win's plea to President Mahama

Lil Win took to his Instagram account to share a video of his plea to President Mahama, and to also make it public for all Ghanaians to see.

"As I stand here, just know that the Ghana flag is behind me because Ghana is the country I come from. This was where I was born and this is where I gre up. This is where I schooled," he said in the introduction of his video after observing protocols.

In the video, he pleaded with the President, all his ministers and those who work under him to come together and work to ensure the safety of all Ghanaian celebrities.

The Kumawood star noted that it was about time the President put all those measures in place for the entertainment industry.

"Every country has celebrities whom they value because it is through them that the country progresses," he said.

Sharing reasons for his plea, Lil Win noted that every country has celebrities, and these celebrities are instrumental in the development of the country.

In the same video, Lil Win pleaded with President Mahama to enforce a law where only Ghanaian movies and songs are played. He noted that in Nigeria, no Twi songs are played on their radios and Ghanaian movies were not shown.

Reactions to Lil Win's plea to President Mahama

The way Lil Win pronounced certain English words incorrectly got many laughing hard in the comment section. They highlighted the importance of education.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Lil Win's plea to President Mahama:

their_favourite_kwaku said:

"School de3 Kwadwo Wa nkɔ bi 😂😭."

worry_less77 said:

"You’re making a lot of sense bro💪💯May Adom Nyame continue to shine your path and bless you so much❤️🙏."

joh_nas1 said:

"Good morning good morning my “Roved” people 😂😂."

dianas_all_in_one_mall said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 cele ....what 😂😂😂."

Lil Win makes a humble plea to President John Dramani Mahama. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Lil Win warns Ghanaian TV stations

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win issued a stern warning to Ghanaian television stations airing local movies without authorisation, including those of his.

In a video shared on April 29, 2025, on his Instagram account, the seasoned actor and movie producer slammed certain television stations for streaming Ghanaian productions without proper licensing.

He criticised the unfair treatment of Ghanaian filmmakers, especially in contrast to how Nigerian and other foreign movies were handled with more respect and regulation.

His remarks were at the back of the ongoing concerns from the National Film Authority about piracy, sparking widespread attention and support from movie industry players and fans.

