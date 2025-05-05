The MP for the Korle Klottey constituency was one of several dignitaries invited to Ghana Publishing Company's 60th anniversary

The politician addressed the audience gathered on the occasion and interacted with some guests

A video of the MP and a hearing-impaired fan vibing has garnered significant traction online

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, captured attention at the recently held 60th anniversary of the Ghana Publishing Company.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings chats with a hearing-impaired fan at Ghana Publishing Company's 60th anniversary held in Accra on May 2, 2025. Photo source: DrZanetorAgyeman-Rawlings, 1957News

The event held on May 2, 2025, brought together scores of stakeholders in Ghana's publishing industry and other dignitaries rallying behind its theme, “60 Years of Publishing Excellence: Honouring the Past, Building the Future.”

Ghana Publishing Company was established on 9th March 1965 under L.I. 413, and later amended by L.I. 672 on 11th December 1970, to take over the functions of the Government Printing Department and the administration of the government’s free textbooks scheme to schools.

At the ceremony, the Korle Klottey MP reemphasised the company's importance to Ghana's education.

Zanetor Rawlings leveraged the opportunity to call on the industry's stakeholders to consider sustainable practices and inputs as it envisions becoming more efficient in the future.

The MP also urged the company to consider involving more parliamentarians in their school outreaches to bridge the gap between learners and parliamentarians.

"In order to guide our children in making other choices in terms of career options, we need to broaden their horizons. So if you can actually involve as many members of parliament in what you do, they will be happy to support some of the schools to have trips and come and see what you do. This is how we broaden the scope of our children as they grow up."

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the MP was seen interacting with some of her admirers at the event.

A hearing-impaired fan expressed her interest in taking a photo with the MP using sign language.

The MP responded via sign language to accept her request. They ended up having a heartwarming chat, which impressed many fans.

Ghanaians admire Zanetor Rawlings

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Zanetor Rawlings' encounter with a hearing-impaired fan.

young.leave said:

"Just like her father. JJ Rawlings 🔥🔥👏👏❤️."

fante_gurl wrote:

"Aw, so beautiful ☺️ Dr. Zenator is so nice😍 they love her, the lady with short hair, though she’s so adorable. I love how she expresses how she feels about Dr. Zanetor❤️."

Counterfeit500 remarked:

"See that she has her dad's AURA."

Song remarked:

"This is love ❤️without limits… You do all Dr. The sign language got me …. Much love 💕."

THICK ABY shared:

"Awww, she can sign. This woman is all-rounded."

Short_app added:

"The last part of the video tho... "know your limit old man😁😁😁."

Zanetor honours late father with a tribute

Recently, Zanetor Rawlings eulogised her late father, J.J. Rawlings, with a heartwarming tribute on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the politician reflected on her father's love for reggae legend Lucky Dube and his hit song, Crazy World.

Zanetor referred to the song as his father's favourite, exciting scores of fans who continue to hold the late former president in high esteem.

