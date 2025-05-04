Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has accused Abeiku Santana of flouting public office laws

In a video, he alleged that Mr Santana hosts a radio show despite his role as the Deputy Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has raised concerns over what he perceives as a breach of public office laws by famed media personality Abeiku Santana.

In an interview, the former Deputy Minister accused Mr Santana of hosting radio shows while holding public office.

Okraku Mantey questions why Abeiku Santana hosts a radio show as deputy CEO of GTA.

Recall that in February 2025, President John Dramani Mahama appointed Abeiku Santana as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Per Ghana's laws, he is not supposed to engage in activities likely to compromise or affect his duties as a public office holder.

Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana states that a public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts or is likely to conflict with the performance of the functions of his office.

However, according to Mr Okraku Mantey, Abeiku Santana hosts a radio programme during working hours.

"It's not right," he emphasised during his interaction on JoyFM.

He, however, stated that it would be acceptable if he hosted a weekly show dedicated to promoting tourism or culture, and did so voluntarily in alignment with his official responsibilities.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Okraku Mantey's video

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post. While some supported his claim, others criticised his remarks.

@profdublyn_zee wrote:

"What is Mark saying? Didn’t he leave multi media and take up a position with the govt right after? Wasn’t Paul Adom Okyere the Board chairman for Ghana airport company and still working with metro tv? Wasn’t Kwame Sefa Kai a Board member of the National Petroleum Authority and still working as a media practitioner of the despite media group."

@MaameEsiGold wrote:

"These people only have sense when they go into opposition this sense didn’t come to him when Kwame Sefa Kai was on Radio or Paul Adom Okyere and the rest. Nonsense."

Source: YEN.com.gh