The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, A Plus, has apologised to the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, after calling him names on social media

In another post on Facebook, A Plus said he noticed he could have made his point in a more respectful and constructive manner, hence the apology

Ghanaians who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly called A Plus, has rendered an apology to the Attorney General and MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine.

This comes after the two were involved in a feud over bribery allegations and political funding, which sparked controversy.

In a statement on his Facebook page, A Plus admitted that the tone of his initial message accusing Dr Ayine of attempted bribery was harsh.

The said post, which has now been deleted, saw many react on social media as A Plus used unprintable words to describe his senior colleague in Parliament.

“Regarding my response on Facebook to the Attorney General's comments at the press conference, I admit that I authored that particular post. Upon reflection, I acknowledge that the tone and choice of words I used were inappropriate. As a Member of Parliament, a younger colleague, and a junior in the House, I sincerely apologise to Hon. Dr. Ayine, the general public, the NDC party, and Parliament, and fully retract those words. I believe I could have made my point in a more respectful and constructive manner. I take full responsibility for my words and actions. As a gesture of remorse and respect, I have deleted the post in question—something I rarely do.”

However, A Plus denied that he described Dr Dominic Ayine as a thief and corrupt.

“A Twitter (X) post from a fake account impersonating me, which claimed that the Hon. Attorney General is a thief and corrupt.”

He finally stated his commitment to fight corruption and called for unity and mutual respect in addressing issues of national concern.

“The fight against corruption remains a critical priority for His Excellency, the President John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC government as a whole. It is imperative that we all engage in this effort with integrity, fairness, and mutual respect. Let us move forward in unity and sincerity, with the national interest and the welfare of the Ghanaian people as our ultimate guide.”

Ghanaians comment on A Plus' apology

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by A Plus on Facebook. Read them below:

Kojo Boateng asked:

“So, which account is your official X account? Why haven’t you issued a disclaimer on the fake X account all this time?”

Michael Mimshack Huago said:

“Laudable. You could have issued a disclaimer about the Twitter (X) account earlier to clear doubts. Better late than never.”

Kwesi Hayford wrote:

“You have shown a great sense of maturity, this makes you strong and not a weak person, and you have my respect.”

Ndc Patriots said:

“Maturity at its peak. Thanks Senior. Let's move on.”

Vincent Ikpebah wrote:

“You have really shown maturity, which means that you can be a great leader. Thanks for that.”

