Popular Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has opened up on his time as an employee of Media General.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a video that has since gone viral online and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, the outspoken broadcaster, who celebrated his birthday today, May 5, 2025, disclosed on his show Onua Maakye on Onua TV that he was going to take break from his media duties.

Captain Smart reflects on his time working with Media General. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The firebrand journalist said his decision to take a break was to allow for reflection and personal introspection.

He also vowed to cut ties with individuals he no longer believes would make a meaningful impact in his life.

Captain Smart expressed gratitude to the Group Chief Executive of Media General Ghana, Beatrice Agyemang, and the company's lawyer, Sena Edekor.

“I have not been here for long, but no one has given this Sena more trouble than me. I have over 39 cases. I have given Media General executives wahala, but they are still steadfast.”

At the time of writing this report, the video of Captain Smart reflecting on his time at Media General had generated a lot of reactions online.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh