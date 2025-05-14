Captain Smart Spotted Lying on the Floor after Onua Exit, Ghanaians Worried: “Is He Alright?”
- Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart got people talking after a video of him lying on the floor surfaced on social media
- In the video, which has since gone viral, Captain Smart was spotted lying on the ground, leaving many of his fans worried
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as many guessed what could be wrong with him
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has many fans worried after a video of him lying on the ground popped up on social media.
The renowned broadcaster recently took a break from Onua TV/FM. He claimed he didn't know when he would return. His decision broke the hearts of many of his loved ones.
Captain Smart has been giving updates on his next move in subsequent videos, however, a recent video of him has got many people worried.
The video making the rounds on TikTok showed the broadcaster lying supine on the ground with his arms covering his face.
Captain Smart was silent for a moment and eventually muttered some words. According to sources, Captain Smart was communicating with God while lying on the ground.
Watch the Captain Smart lying on the floor below:
Captain Smart gives an update on future with Onua
Meanwhile, the award-winning Ghanaian media personality, born Blessed Godsbrain Smart shared a new update on his future with Media General after announcing his break from Onua TV.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the veteran broadcaster spoke to his colleague journalist and fashion influencer, Akua Sarpomaa, as he made his first public appearance after his surprise announcement.
Addressing the questions about his future, Captain Smart, who appeared sad, shared that he was exhausted by his work and needed a break from the media scene to rest for a while.
When asked about a possible return to Onua TV, the media personality shared that he and the TV station's management were in discussions in the background to reach a decision. In a not-so-convincing tone, he noted that he would return.
Watch the video of Captain Smart's interview below:
Netizens react after seeing Captain Smart's video
Netizens who saw the video of the veteran broadcaster lying on the ground expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were worried, others guessed why he lay supine on the ground.
@Philp Acquah wrote:
"Is he okay? What’s up with Him and why’s he lying on the ground?"
@ALTIDORE1 TV wrote:
"Akoa p3 settings."
@Prince_a wrote:
"Gh abeg help me contact Captain please it urgent."
@No.time_Eric (IssuesGH ) wrote:
"With a hat 🎩?"
@Max wrote:
"Azaaman."
5d ago
Reply
2
View 2 replies
Ryandadabee
my godfather alone on the hot sun dreaming for our better Ghana 🇬🇭
5d ago
Reply
avatar
3
Bella Mundy❤️❤️
He is second Kwame Nkrumah
4d ago
Reply
avatar
3
Champion Man 🏆
Settings mu Pro Max 🤣
3d ago
Reply
1
Diana Manasseh
The abodwese is gone
4d ago
Reply
1
pressure baby🚀🚀🌹🌹🇨🇷🇨🇷
hahaha my daddy is I spiritual man of God
4d ago
Reply
avatar
1
addymaiybahanamoa
Ei what’s going on? Is it okay?
4d ago
Reply
0
Brah Network
missing you soo much on Onua
4d ago
Reply
0
Akosua Asab
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh