Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart got people talking after a video of him lying on the floor surfaced on social media

In the video, which has since gone viral, Captain Smart was spotted lying on the ground, leaving many of his fans worried

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as many guessed what could be wrong with him

Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has many fans worried after a video of him lying on the ground popped up on social media.

The renowned broadcaster recently took a break from Onua TV/FM. He claimed he didn't know when he would return. His decision broke the hearts of many of his loved ones.

Captain Smart has been giving updates on his next move in subsequent videos, however, a recent video of him has got many people worried.

The video making the rounds on TikTok showed the broadcaster lying supine on the ground with his arms covering his face.

Captain Smart was silent for a moment and eventually muttered some words. According to sources, Captain Smart was communicating with God while lying on the ground.

Captain Smart gives an update on future with Onua

Meanwhile, the award-winning Ghanaian media personality, born Blessed Godsbrain Smart shared a new update on his future with Media General after announcing his break from Onua TV.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the veteran broadcaster spoke to his colleague journalist and fashion influencer, Akua Sarpomaa, as he made his first public appearance after his surprise announcement.

Addressing the questions about his future, Captain Smart, who appeared sad, shared that he was exhausted by his work and needed a break from the media scene to rest for a while.

When asked about a possible return to Onua TV, the media personality shared that he and the TV station's management were in discussions in the background to reach a decision. In a not-so-convincing tone, he noted that he would return.

Netizens react after seeing Captain Smart's video

Netizens who saw the video of the veteran broadcaster lying on the ground expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were worried, others guessed why he lay supine on the ground.

@Philp Acquah wrote:

"Is he okay? What’s up with Him and why’s he lying on the ground?"

@ALTIDORE1 TV wrote:

"Akoa p3 settings."

@Prince_a wrote:

"Gh abeg help me contact Captain please it urgent."

@No.time_Eric (IssuesGH ) wrote:

"With a hat 🎩?"

@Max wrote:

"Azaaman."

