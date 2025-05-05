Thousands of Ghanaians joined a protest in Accra over the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

A group of demonstrators dressed as Supreme Court justices drew attention as they marched through John Evans Atta Mills High Street

Led by the NPP, the SaveTheJudiciaryDemo aimed to defend judicial independence and denounce political interference

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Thousands of Ghanaians thronged the streets of Accra to protest against the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Among the scores of people were a group of young men and a woman who became the centre of attention at the protest grounds.

NPP supporters wear judges' robes to save the judicial demonstrations on Monday, May 5, 2025. Photo credit: Peace 104.3 FM/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The group, numbering about seven, dressed like the justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana to protest against Gertrude Torkornoo's suspension.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the people were seen holding each other's hands as they walked along the John Evans Atta Mills High Street in Accra to present petitions to the Judicial Service and the presidency.

The protest, dubbed SaveTheJudiciaryDemo, began in the early hours of Monday, May 5, 2025, led by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Although the NPP led the charge, representatives of the other opposition parties joined the march on Monday.

According to organisers, the protest was aimed at defending judicial independence and denouncing political interference from the executive arm of government.

In line with this objective, leaders of the SaveTheJudiciaryDemo presented a petition to the Judicial Service of Ghana for the attention of the acting Chief Justice, Baffoe Bonnie.

After the Judicial Service of Ghana, the demonstrators marched to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, to present a copy of their demands to the presidency, where Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, received the petition.

Speaking to the protesters, Mr Dogbe reiterated President Mahama's commitment to upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo was suspended by President Mahama on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, following the determination of a prima facie case in three petitions seeking her removal.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the NPP protesters' dress

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to react to the NPP protesters' attire.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Protocol Skyy said:

"Those protestors who dress like judges look like pallbearers who are hungry because of the funeral's leftover food."

|@Mickey Mickey also said:

"So the question is: How is this going to benefit us as citizens?"

@Nana Qwame commented:

"I know the petition documents are in the dustbin by now."

@Amankwaah Park Augustine also commented:

"Nice one. They can't intimidate us. We know better than they do."

Afenyo Markin gets physical, slaps police officer at SaveTheJudiciary demonstration. Image source: Alex Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

Afenyo-Markin gets physical with police officer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, lost his cool and slapped a police officer at the SaveTheJudiciary demonstration held in Accra on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The Minority Leader was faced with strong resistance from police officers to tried to restrain their movement.

He, however, pushed back and threw some punches at the officers in a video which has surfaced online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh