SaveTheJudiciary Demo: Tensions Rise as Afenyo-Markin Gets Physical with Police Officer
- Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin lost his cool and slapped a police officer at the SaveTheJudiciary demonstration held in Accra on Monday, May 5, 2025
- The legislator who was among persons spearheading the protest, was faced with strong resistance by police officers to tried to restrain their movement
- But in response, he pushed back and threw some punches at the officers in a video which has surfaced online
Chaos nearly erupted during the SaveTheJudiciary demonstration when some police officers attempted to stop the movement of the protestors.
Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters gathered and marched in solidarity against the suspension of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.
The demonstration started on a good note, however, things took a turn when the group decided to march forward. Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin slapped a police officer at the demonstration.
It is unclear what triggered his action, but reports indicate that the police had set a barrier in front of the judiciary, indicating a clear boundary for protestors. However, the protestors felt they were being restricted by the police and decided to cross the boundary.
The police resisted the move and pushed back but the Minority Leader who was in the crowd, got agitated and physical in the process.
He threw slapped the police officer who stood in his way, in an attempt to get him to get out of their way.
Watch the video below:
