Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has instructed the traditional leaders in Mampong to ramp up the funeral arrangements for the late Mamponghene

The king, during a recent gathering at the Manhyia Palace, emphasised with a strong tone that he wanted everything done in 40 days

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also weighed in on the need for the traditional leaders to identify the Mamponghene's successor as soon as possible

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A one-week observation of the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, whose death was announced on Monday, April 28, 2025, is expected to be held on May 12 at the Amaniampong Silver Stool Palace.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shares his expectations for Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral arrangements. Photo source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene Otumfo Osei Tutu II is expecting the late 86-year-old ruler to be buried in less than a month after the one-week observation, as reported by Opemsuo Radio.

During a recent meeting held at the Manhyia Palace, the Mampong Traditional Council appeared before the Otumfuo.

The Asantehene, who returned from a trip overseas to meet the unfortunate news of Mamponghene's demise, instructed the council to expedite his funeral arrangements.

In the Asante hierarchy, the Mamponghene, heralded as the occupant of the revered Silver Stool, is the second-in-command to the Otumfuo.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II greets Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a traditional gathering. Photo source: ManhyiaPalace

Source: Facebook

The late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II died while acting as caretaker of Asanteman in the king’s absence during his trip.

"I don't want this to be prolonged. In 40 days, we have to finish all the arrangements. On Monday, May 12, let's have his one-week observation. In the next three weeks, I will come and bury my own. After I will enthrone his successor," Otumfuo said with a strong tone.

As such, the Asantehene has put all Asanteman Council meetings on hold.

Otumfuo's directive on Mamponghene's funeral triggers Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Otumfuo's directive to the Mampong Traditional Council about Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral.

Nana Agyenim Boateng II said:

"Without spirit nobody understands what the king means, odwira is approaching and if " s3 yewura twa dwira a" some people against asante will fall and they are doing a lot so that odwira does not come on, MAMPONHENE'S SILVER STOOL is a key in odwira and it must have an occupant before odwira comes on."

Archangel Bright II remarked:

"Simple and short, no time to waste for people to try to fight over who replaces him."

Okatakyie Samuel Osei Mensah wrote:

"Nanahemaa kafra.Opemsuo knows best and why he wants very fast funeral and replacement. The delay sometimes result in royal feud among the adekye3."

Justice Manu noted:

"It seems the king was angry? Anaaa?"

Mamponghene's last public appearance

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported on the last public appearance of Mamponghene before his passing in April 2025.

The chief had summoned rampaging supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) over alleged tribalist comments.

The gathering followed a two-day protest by NDC supporters on April 9 and 10 to resist a rumoured nomination of Esther Dwomoh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh