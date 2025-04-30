An old video of Dr Gyimah Kese talking about how loving and amazing her father, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, was has resurfaced online

The video was culled from a documentary released in 2023 to celebrate the late Mamponghene's 85th birthday

The video has garnered significant traction as many Ghanaians mourn the late statesman and occupant of the revered Silver Stool

A woman believed to be the daughter of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of the Mampong Traditional Area in the Ashanti, who recently passed away, has resurfaced online.

First video of Dr Naana Gyimah Kese, the daughter of the late Mamponghene has popped up online after the renowned chief's death

The beautiful and well-spoken woman, identified as Dr Naana Gyimah Kese, is reportedly the only child born to the late Mamponghene and his wife, Mrs Naana Abena Agyakumah.

The video was culled from a documentary released in 2023 in celebration of the late patriarch's 85th birthday.

The documentary featured Engineer Atta Poku, a key figure at the Manhyia Palace, Mrs Nana Abena Agyakumah, and some other royal members.

Dr Naana Gyimah, in her tribute, honouring her dad on her 85th birthday, said,

"Dasebere Nana Osei Bonsu, daddy as I call him, is a remarkable person and an amazing father. It's been my good fortune that God chose him to play that role in my life. I adore him, my children adore him. There's nothing he will not do for me and mine. The best part is because of how good and amazing he's been, its easy for me to see God as the loving father that he is."

In the documentary, the late Mamponghene's daughter wished that her father would live for 20 more years.

Unfortunately, the Mamponghene passed away about a year later at age 86.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, news broke out about his passing. The Mampong Traditional Council (MTC) later confirmed the news.

Profile of the late Mamponghene

Born Oswald Gyimah-Kessie in 1939, the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was enstooled as Mamponghene on August 25, 1996.

He succeeded his uncle, Nana Atakora Amaniampong II, who had abdicated.

Mamponghene's daughter's moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Mampognhene's daughter's video making rounds online after his death.

Abdulai said:

carbon copy

Kwasi Ofori wrote:

As a product of Prempeh College why wouldn't he produce such an Elegant and Exquisite Woman. 💚❤️💯👌👍

user5343671025034 remarked:

One thing I like about Nana is that he does not discriminate. Rest Well Great Leader

Adwoa papabi noted:

Dr you are so beautiful 🥰

Nana Sarfo Kantanka shared:

Accept my condolences my dear daughter

oheneyere De Lioness 🦁✝️🙏🏾 added:

Dis man death dey pain me I don’t know why 😭

Mamponghene's last public appearance

The Mamponghene made his last public appearance recently when he summoned rampaging supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) over alleged tribal comments.

The NDC supporter had staged a two-day protest on Wednesday, April 9, and Thursday, April 10, to resist the possible nomination of Esther Dwomoh as the MCE for the area.

The supporters, the majority of whom are Northerners, stated during a press conference that they did want an Ashanti as the MCE for Mampong.

He subsequently gave the youth a 24-hour ultimatum to retract and apologise for their unfortunate comments.

